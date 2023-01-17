ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82

Philadelphia has lost a legend. Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away. The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the age of 13 in 1953.
