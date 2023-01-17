SAY WHAT?: “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” a quirky new comedy by Mitch Albom, tells the hilarious story of good old boys Duane and Duwell Early who think they have brought down a celestial being hovering over the Alabama swamps. Enter a jaded tabloid writer and a New York City photographer who want an exclusive on this breaking “angel story.” It’s a tale full of surprises and knee-slapping humor. See it Jan 27-38 & Feb. 3-4 at Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. Buy tickets online or to avoid online fees, get them by texting (985) 285-6666 or calling (985) 649-3727.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO