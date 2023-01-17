Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Should St. Tammany Parish Council shrink? Some want to cut size, go full time.
When voters go to the polls this fall to elect St. Tammany Parish Council members, it could be the last time that candidates run in 14 districts for part-time elected jobs depending on the success of a nascent effort to revamp the legislative branch of parish government. Parish Council member...
NOLA.com
Facing enrollment plunges, Louisiana universities seek to serve new nontraditional 'customers'
Facing a predicted massive plunge in enrollment numbers in 2026, fueled by a declining birth rate since the Great Recession of 2008, Louisiana higher education leaders are searching for ways to head off the “enrollment cliff." Experts say the economic downturn of 2008 was so financially punishing to people...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Team Landry terrified Graves will run for governor
The surest sign that a political party’s reach exceeds its grasp is seeing its luminaries turn on each other at the onset of a big election. Such is the fate of today’s Louisiana Republican Party. The LAGOP’s problem is that a handful of insiders have already anointed state...
NOLA.com
Honeybee development heads to court after St. Tammany Council rejects plan
The battle over Honeybee, a dense residential development that property owners want to build on 275 acres east of Lacombe, is headed to court after the St. Tammany Parish Council upheld a Zoning Commission decision to reject the plan. Honeybee Holdings LLC, owner of the parcel along U.S. 190 and...
NOLA.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
NOLA.com
Covington honors a civil rights giant on his birthday
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade ushered in a "Dare to Dream" weekend of events that included a ceremony of public prayer, a program at Fuhrmann Auditorium, a spread of food and live music during a community social. It would have been the the slain civil rights leader's 94th birthday, and people gathered in Covington and elsewhere in St. Tammany Parish to remember King's life and his legacy.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany neighborhoods keeping busy in winter
SAY WHAT?: “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” a quirky new comedy by Mitch Albom, tells the hilarious story of good old boys Duane and Duwell Early who think they have brought down a celestial being hovering over the Alabama swamps. Enter a jaded tabloid writer and a New York City photographer who want an exclusive on this breaking “angel story.” It’s a tale full of surprises and knee-slapping humor. See it Jan 27-38 & Feb. 3-4 at Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. Buy tickets online or to avoid online fees, get them by texting (985) 285-6666 or calling (985) 649-3727.
NOLA.com
Wallace grain elevator tax deal is illegal, activists say; St. John could miss out on $200M
A nonprofit long opposed to a grain elevator planned for St. John the Baptist Parish says the tax breaks attached to that project are illegal, and has urged the parish’s assessor to place it on the tax rolls. The Descendants Project, formed in 2020 to advocate for the descendants...
NOLA.com
Mandeville boater who went missing Jan. 8 drowned, St. Tammany coroner says
A Mandeville man whose disappearance from a borrowed fishing boat triggered more than a week of searching in Lake Pontchartrain was a victim of drowning, the St. Tammany Parish coroner's office said Thursday. Following an autopsy, Coroner Charles Preston ruled the cause of Billy Coile's death asphyxia by drowning and...
