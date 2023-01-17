ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Covington honors a civil rights giant on his birthday

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade ushered in a "Dare to Dream" weekend of events that included a ceremony of public prayer, a program at Fuhrmann Auditorium, a spread of food and live music during a community social. It would have been the the slain civil rights leader's 94th birthday, and people gathered in Covington and elsewhere in St. Tammany Parish to remember King's life and his legacy.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammany neighborhoods keeping busy in winter

SAY WHAT?: “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” a quirky new comedy by Mitch Albom, tells the hilarious story of good old boys Duane and Duwell Early who think they have brought down a celestial being hovering over the Alabama swamps. Enter a jaded tabloid writer and a New York City photographer who want an exclusive on this breaking “angel story.” It’s a tale full of surprises and knee-slapping humor. See it Jan 27-38 & Feb. 3-4 at Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. Buy tickets online or to avoid online fees, get them by texting (985) 285-6666 or calling (985) 649-3727.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy