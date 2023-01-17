Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen next week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Dessert Buffet Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenMiami Beach, FL
At least 8 people are hurt in a shooting at a Miami parkSan HeraldMiami, FL
Gulfstream park exercise rider killed in house racing accidentcreteHallandale Beach, FL
Comments / 0