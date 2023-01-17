ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How Open Source Facilitates Collaboration, Innovation, Speeds up the Development of New Tech and Helps Mitigate Risk

By Shelly Kramer
futurumresearch.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
futurumresearch.com

Qualcomm and Salesforce Announce Partnership to Design a New Vehicle Platform for Automakers

The News: Qualcomm and Salesforce announced a partnership at CES 2023 to build a new vehicle platform for automakers. Built with Snapdragon Digital Chassis and Salesforce Automotive Cloud, this new vehicle platform will transform the automotive industry with the technology needed to build new revenue streams, improve the customer experience, and help streamline services, industry wide. Read the full announcement on Qualcomm’s blog.
futurumresearch.com

SAP and AWS Expand Their Digital Transformation Partnership

Analyst Take: SAP and AWS furthering their existing partnership to help customers with their cloud digital transformations is a smart and well-timed offering. Cloud is not simple, many customers learn, and RISE with SAP on AWS could provide a big confidence booster for enterprises that may have been challenged previously by their cloud strategies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy