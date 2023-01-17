How Open Source Facilitates Collaboration, Innovation, Speeds up the Development of New Tech and Helps Mitigate Risk

Read full article on original website
Qualcomm and Salesforce Announce Partnership to Design a New Vehicle Platform for Automakers
The News: Qualcomm and Salesforce announced a partnership at CES 2023 to build a new vehicle platform for automakers. Built with Snapdragon Digital Chassis and Salesforce Automotive Cloud, this new vehicle platform will transform the automotive industry with the technology needed to build new revenue streams, improve the customer experience, and help streamline services, industry wide. Read the full announcement on Qualcomm’s blog.
SAP and AWS Expand Their Digital Transformation Partnership
Analyst Take: SAP and AWS furthering their existing partnership to help customers with their cloud digital transformations is a smart and well-timed offering. Cloud is not simple, many customers learn, and RISE with SAP on AWS could provide a big confidence booster for enterprises that may have been challenged previously by their cloud strategies.
Yeelight Selects Silicon Labs MG24 SoC for its Yeelight Pro, Its First Matter 1.0 Battery-Powered Occupancy Sensor
The News: Silicon Labs recently announced at CES 2023 that Yeelight, a smart lighting company, has chosen Silicon Labs MG24 2.4Ghz wireless system on chip (SoC) for its Yeelight Pro, its first Matter 1.0 battery-powered occupancy sensor. Read the Silicon Labs release for more information. Yeelight Selects Silicon Labs MG24...
