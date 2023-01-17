ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven Independent

33-Yr-Old Man Shot Dead On Whalley

A 33-year-old New Havener named Michael Wint was shot to death while sitting in his car on Whalley Avenue early Saturday morning, becoming the city’s fifth homicide victim this month. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Capt. Rose Dell announced Wint’s homicide in an email press release sent out Saturday...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven police say 2 Saturday shootings are linked

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police say that two Saturday shootings are linked. The first happened at about 1 a.m. on Whalley Avenue, according to police. Michael Wint, 33, of New Haven, was found inside the vehicle and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A short time later, a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven shootings leaves 1 dead, another injured overnight: Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two people were shot in New Haven overnight Saturday; one of them died from their injuries and the other is recovering, according to police. Police were called to the 200 block of Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot in a parking lot. Officers found a male gunshot victim on the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.
NEW HAVEN, CT
newstalknewengland.com

North Carolina Man Found Guilty Of Murdering 3 Men In Hamden, Connecticut

On Thursday at the United States District Court in Bridgeport, Connecticut a federal jury found Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina, guilty of two counts of kidnapping resulting in death, and one count of witness tampering by killing.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

2 Waterbury teens charged with stealing SUV

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into custody Friday after they allegedly stole an SUV, and then hit a police vehicle while trying to get away from officers. The Honda CRV was stolen on Tuesday from a residence in Waterbury, according to police. Police spotted the vehicle Friday night at […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash on Route 15 closes roadway, causes delays

WOODBRIDGE/NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 15 in Woodbridge is currently shut down due to an accident investigation. The accident occurred on Route 15 north near Exit 59 in New Haven. According to police reports, the accident happened around 1:27 p.m. Sunday. Emergency services and the local fire departments were...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
WTNH

One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Waterbury police investigating homicide on Robbins Street

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man was killed in a shooting at a multi-family home in Waterbury Thursday night, according to police. Waterbury police said at 7:23 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Robbins Street on a complaint of a gunshot victim at that location. Officers found an adult male victim in a common area of the multi-family residence with a gunshot wound.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street. Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering...
HARTFORD, CT

