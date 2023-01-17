Read full article on original website
33-Yr-Old Man Shot Dead On Whalley
A 33-year-old New Havener named Michael Wint was shot to death while sitting in his car on Whalley Avenue early Saturday morning, becoming the city’s fifth homicide victim this month. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Capt. Rose Dell announced Wint’s homicide in an email press release sent out Saturday...
Police arrest Waterbury homicide suspect
Waterbury police took Derrick Johnson, 55, into custody on Friday. He faces murder and weapons charges and will be arraigned on Monday. Police believe he and the victim got involved in an altercation.
Man dies, another wounded in New Haven Whalley Ave. double shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died and another man was injured during a double shooting in New Haven early Saturday morning. The New Haven Police Department responded to 296 Whalley Ave. around 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot in the parking lot and found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
New Haven police say 2 Saturday shootings are linked
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police say that two Saturday shootings are linked. The first happened at about 1 a.m. on Whalley Avenue, according to police. Michael Wint, 33, of New Haven, was found inside the vehicle and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A short time later, a […]
New Haven shootings leaves 1 dead, another injured overnight: Police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two people were shot in New Haven overnight Saturday; one of them died from their injuries and the other is recovering, according to police. Police were called to the 200 block of Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot in a parking lot. Officers found a male gunshot victim on the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.
Police: Woman killed in multi-car crash in Bridgeport
It happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. on Linen Avenue. Yuri Barral was traveling west when he crashed into Gladys Andrade's vehicle.
newstalknewengland.com
North Carolina Man Found Guilty Of Murdering 3 Men In Hamden, Connecticut
On Thursday at the United States District Court in Bridgeport, Connecticut a federal jury found Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina, guilty of two counts of kidnapping resulting in death, and one count of witness tampering by killing.
2 Waterbury teens charged with stealing SUV
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into custody Friday after they allegedly stole an SUV, and then hit a police vehicle while trying to get away from officers. The Honda CRV was stolen on Tuesday from a residence in Waterbury, according to police. Police spotted the vehicle Friday night at […]
NBC Connecticut
Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot While Cars Speed Through Hamden, New Haven
A man has critical injuries after being shot while speeding next to another car through Hamden and New Haven Friday afternoon. New Haven Police said they were called to a hospital in town after a person with a gunshot wound showed up. A 21-year-old resident was shot while two cars drove next to each other speeding.
Serious injuries caused by two-car collision on Rt 9 in Middletown
Multiple people are hospitalized after a two-car collision with a stolen car on Route 9, Sunday morning.
Eyewitness News
Crash on Route 15 closes roadway, causes delays
WOODBRIDGE/NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 15 in Woodbridge is currently shut down due to an accident investigation. The accident occurred on Route 15 north near Exit 59 in New Haven. According to police reports, the accident happened around 1:27 p.m. Sunday. Emergency services and the local fire departments were...
East Hartford police identify hit-and-run pedestrian victim
East Hartford police identify hit-and-run pedestrian victim.
One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
Waterbury man arrested for Jewett City armed robbery
The suspect demanded money, but fled on foot before stealing money or merchandise. Detectives identified the suspect as Charlie Snowfly, 42 , of Waterbury. He faces charges including robbery and threatening.
Good Samaritans stop suspect in multiple carjacking attempts on Interstate 84 in Hartford
Good Samaritans stopped a Manchester man who allegedly attempted to carjack four vehicles on Friday morning at Interstate 84 East in Hartford.
News 12
Vigil planned in memory of homeless Bridgeport man beaten to death
Bridgeport homeless advocates will be holding a vigil Sunday night for a homeless man who police say was beaten to death. It will be held at McLeavy Green at 6 p.m to remember Daniel Engeldrum. "I was heartbroken to hear this. I read it on my friend's post on Facebook...
North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
darientimes.com
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 in Milford will face more charges, officials say
NEW HAVEN — A man shot at by East Haven police following a foot chase across Interstate 95 in Milford this month will face additional criminal charges, officials confirmed Thursday. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, has already been charged with three counts of first-degree failure to appear and one count of...
Waterbury police investigating homicide on Robbins Street
WATERBURY, Conn. — A man was killed in a shooting at a multi-family home in Waterbury Thursday night, according to police. Waterbury police said at 7:23 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Robbins Street on a complaint of a gunshot victim at that location. Officers found an adult male victim in a common area of the multi-family residence with a gunshot wound.
Eyewitness News
Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street. Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering...
