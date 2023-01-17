In this first article of the New Year, I would like to provide a look at what we accomplished in 2022 and what we have planned for 2023. Much has been done within the city, the Highland Village Road sidewalk is nearly complete, the Chapel Hill Trail connection is underway, the Brazos Park trail connection and the Victoria Park walking path are complete. A new water line was installed on Glenmere, Camden, Turpin and La Mesa Drive. The parking lot at Lions Club Park and Sellmeyer Tennis Courts were replaced. Our Parks staff worked hard to open and maintain the Doubletree Ranch Park splash pad for the 2022 season, which ultimately closed a few weeks early due to deterioration in the surface material. Work is already underway to replace the surface and install fencing to ensure the amenity opens for the 2023 season. Staff tweaked our events and we had great attendance at the Easter Egg Hunt, Celebrate Highland Village, Concerts in the Park, the TXFallenPD Tribute Event, Wine Down with the Grinch and Christmas at the Ranch.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO