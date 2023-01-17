Read full article on original website
Hummus Republic opens in Flower Mound
Flower Mounders have a new cast casual Mediterranean restaurant option to choose from. Hummus Republic celebrated its grand opening this week at 2201 Justin Road, Suite 311, on the southwest corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road. The Modern Mediterranean Kitchen chain serves bowls, wraps and pitas. Its website touts the menu as offering “healthy, real, delicious meals” and says it raises the standard of fast food.
Expert shines light on solar panel decision
You may have noticed a growing number of your neighbors with solar panels on their roofs, a green energy alternative to standard home electricity service. But how easy is it to switch?. And is it worth it?. “Yes and no,” said Josh Sterling, manager of Energy Solutions for CoServ. “From...
Train hits truck in Flower Mound
A Union Pacific Rail Road train struck a truck in west Flower Mound late Thursday morning. No one was injured, according to a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman, and no hazardous materials were released as a result of the collision. Cowboy Lane was the only impacted roadway, and was reopened less than two hours later.
Realty Capital closes on Corinth property, plans $45M mixed-use development
Realty Capital Management, the master developer of Lakeside and other mixed-use developments in North Texas, announced Thursday that it has closed on a 20.86-acre site located at the southwest corner of Corinth Parkway and I-35E for a $45M mixed-use development. The property was acquired by RCM Corinth Land, LLC from...
Fine dining restaurant coming to Flower Mound
Tycoon, a fine dining establishment, is coming soon to Flower Mound. Once open, Tycoon promises a fine dining experience with “handcrafted cocktails, signature dishes and an unmatched ambiance,” according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The restaurant will be run by Restaurant Ventures Unlimited, the same company that runs the Tavern at Lakeside and some other concepts.
Superfoods restaurant now open in Flower Mound
Nautical Bowls, a superfoods restaurant chain, celebrated the grand opening of a new location in Flower Mound over the weekend. The chain uses organic, gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based ingredients at each of its locations, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Nautical Bowls’ menu boasts superfood bowls packed with açaí, granola, cacao, coconut flakes and lots of fruit.
The Flower Mound Public Library: Not your parents’ library
The Flower Mound Public Library has been serving our community since 1985, and is constantly expanding and redefining what’s offered to the public, including providing access to information, creating young readers, fostering success in school and facilitating lifelong learning. The staff consists of 22 FTE employees, a few volunteers...
Officials break ground on new Lakeside tower
Town and developer officials this week celebrated the beginning of construction on a future residential tower in Lakeside Village. In a ceremony on Wednesday, representatives from Realty Capital, master developer of Lakeside in south Flower Mound, and the town of Flower Mound broke ground on 3111 Sunset Blvd., a future 16-story luxury apartment tower. It’s a part of a $500 million project that also includes a new office building, hotel and six new restaurants on the edge of Lake Grapevine.
Flower Mound Historical Commission to hold public meeting
The Flower Mound Historical Commission Task Force is inviting the community to provide feedback at a public meeting this week. The task force, which serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council, was established late last summer to explore and evaluate options and opportunities that would be beneficial to the town in preserving its heritage and history.
WhiteWater Car Wash opens in Argyle
A new car wash opened last week near Argyle. WhiteWater Car Wash is now open at 8763 Hwy 377, south of the Frenchtown Road intersection. The company’s website touts the WhiteWater service as a “better, faster, and high-quality car wash at an amazing value.” The full service car wash has complimentary towels and vacuums, three-day rain check on certain washes, state-of-the-art equipment and more. Unlimited memberships start at $20/month.
Local nonprofit delivers 1 millionth product
She Supply, a Flower Mound-based nonprofit that distributes feminine hygiene products to North Texas women in need, delivered its 1 millionth product on Wednesday. The milestone delivery was made to The Family Place, a domestic violence shelter in Dallas and one of She Supply’s largest partners. “There are more...
Historic church looks toward hopeful future
Sue Murray admits that she and her late husband, Robert Ledbetter, were hooked on the Flower Mound Presbyterian Church from the second they started attending services more than 25 years ago. They felt like more than just a couple of new faces in the crowd; there was and still is a genuine sense of community — so much so that they were eventually married there in 1996.
Officials identify young man who died in Flower Mound crash
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office recently released the identity of a young man who died in a motorcycle crash in Flower Mound earlier this month. About 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Flower Mound Police Department responded to a crash in the 5800 block of Chinn Chapel Road, according to a FMPD spokesman. Investigators believe a motorcyclist was headed north on Chinn Chapel and kept going straight through the roundabout and crashed into the retaining wall in the center of the roundabout.
Argyle ISD adopts 10-year growth plan, will add high school
The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday night unanimously adopted a 10-year growth plan that includes building two new middle school campuses. The district has doubled in enrollment — from nearly 2,500 students to 5,000 — in a little more than five years. It expects to serve nearly 12,000 students in 2032-33, and this rapid growth has created a need for more instructional space within the district. Voters approved a $268 million bond election in May 2022 for the district to build two more elementary schools and one middle school campus to accommodate that growth.
Chicken N Pickle opens in Grapevine
A long-awaited unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex is now open. Chicken N Pickle opened its first location in 2017 in Kansas City and quickly became a wildly popular destination for food and fun, according to a news release from the city go Grapevine. The Grapevine location was announced in 2021 and has a casual, chef-driven restaurant with bars, pavilions, multiple dining areas (including rooftop), indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and a variety of yard games, including shuffleboard and Bocce ball courts.
Highland Village City Update — January 2023
In this first article of the New Year, I would like to provide a look at what we accomplished in 2022 and what we have planned for 2023. Much has been done within the city, the Highland Village Road sidewalk is nearly complete, the Chapel Hill Trail connection is underway, the Brazos Park trail connection and the Victoria Park walking path are complete. A new water line was installed on Glenmere, Camden, Turpin and La Mesa Drive. The parking lot at Lions Club Park and Sellmeyer Tennis Courts were replaced. Our Parks staff worked hard to open and maintain the Doubletree Ranch Park splash pad for the 2022 season, which ultimately closed a few weeks early due to deterioration in the surface material. Work is already underway to replace the surface and install fencing to ensure the amenity opens for the 2023 season. Staff tweaked our events and we had great attendance at the Easter Egg Hunt, Celebrate Highland Village, Concerts in the Park, the TXFallenPD Tribute Event, Wine Down with the Grinch and Christmas at the Ranch.
Robson Ranch Rambler — January 2023
We all know that a New Year’s Resolution is a commitment to maintain, change or improve a behavior by taking action at the beginning of the year. I live in a community of age 55+ individuals. For many of us, our behaviors are firmly in place and we are ok with that. However, what I have said and have heard others say is, “I will do that after the first of the year.” Examples of “that” may be taking on a new volunteer activity, or a deferred home improvement project, or cleaning out the garage or getting our affairs in order. My challenge to all of us is to get going on the things we said we would do after the holidays!
Filing for local elections begins Wednesday
Many local offices will be up for election this spring throughout southern Denton County. The filing period will begin on Wednesday for a place on the May 6, 2023 General Election ballot. The last day to file for a place on the ballot is Feb. 17. Here is a look...
Northlake Notes — January 2023
Happy New Year! I hope that last year has been better for you and yours. 2021 was a year of turmoil and 2020 one of uncertainty. Every New Year feels as though a page is turning and although we don’t know what lies ahead, we must hope that 2023 brings some of the peace and quiet we long for.
Around Argyle — January 2023
Happy New Year, Argyle! We have a lot to cover this month, but before I get to important topics in the life or our town I want to make sure that you are aware of the serious threat to the citizens of Argyle and our Extraterritorial Jurisdiction neighbors posed by a major transmission line construction project. If you are reading this column and you live or do business in Argyle or our ETJ, I appeal to you to make the time to act on this crucial issue immediately.
