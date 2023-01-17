ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 34

Junebug59
3d ago

Of course he can’t explain his double standard which is also called hypocrisy which is what republicans do. Period. and that is why everything is so messed up.

Reply(6)
24
Mark Waywood
1d ago

A prime example of the hypocrites in the House. Expect zero to get done legislatively, but plenty of fascist style bills proposed to appeal to the room temperature IQ types in the voting population.

Reply
3
not me
1d ago

Ask Comer about abusing, mentally & physically, his ex-girlfriend. About driving her to get an abortion. She has the receipt, with his name on it, in a safety deposit box. About how him, his thugs & his father threatened her and her parents to be silenced. What a disgrace to Ky.

Reply
3
