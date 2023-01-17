Read full article on original website
Trippie Redd & Travis Scott Are Riding On A “KRZY TRAIN”: Stream
The last time Trippie Redd delivered an album to his fans was in 2021. That year saw the arrival of his HEADLINERS compilation project, as well as Trip At Knight and the deluxe cut of Pegasus: Neon Shark vs Pegasus Presented By Travis Barker. To kick off 2023, the Ohio-born...
Drake’s New Artist Naomi Sharon Makes A Stunning Debut With “Another Life”
The roster of artists over at OVO Sound has always been impressive, with names like PARTYNEXTDOOR, dvsn, and Smiley leading the pack. Previously, the label boasted only male talent, but earlier this weekend, Drake announced the exciting news of his first female signee – Naomi Sharon. To celebrate her...
Gunna Delivers First Verse Sinc His Release From Jail On Ufo361’s “BRODIES”
Gunna hasn’t dropped a “First Day Out” freestyle yet but he quietly made his return to music this week on German artist Ufo361’s single, “BRODIES.”. This morning, Ufo361 released the new single, as well as an accompanying visual. The song boasts production from Neal & Alex, Oz, and The Cratez, who cook up an exhilarating and glossy soundscape for Ufo361 and Gunna’s collab. The ATL rapper takes on the first verse where he dishes on a life of luxury after claiming that he’s “countin’ bands with my brodies.” Though it’s not the return that many anticipated, Gunna clearly hasn’t lost his touch since his incarceration.
Freddie Gibbs Shares Footage With Jeezy, Big Sean & More In “Rabbit Vision” Music Video
Freddie Gibbs shares the VHS-style music video for “Rabbit Vision.”. Freddie Gibbs takes us on a journey throughout his career in the new music video for “Rabbit Vision.”. The “Big Boss Rabbit” rapper delivered the latest video off of $oul $old $eparately this week. In the “Rabbit Vision”...
CJ Goes “GANGSTA” On New Song
Staten Island rapper CJ just dropped his newest single, “GANGSTA.” Moreover, the new track sees CJ in a more introspective, emotive, yet focused state of mind. While his last solo releases were singles, he kept quite busy with features and appearances during 2022. Furthermore, the 26-year-old just inked...
Yung Miami Says She Likes Golden Showers: “It Just Does Something For Me”
There’s no shortage of shocking moments on Caresha Please, the REVOLT TV podcast hosted by Yung Miami. She’s previously hosted interviews with the likes of G Herbo, Saweetie, Latto, and Kevin Gates. However, her latest interview with Trina, her godmother, shocked many after Miami admitted to her bedroom kinks.
Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best
Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
Summer Walker Has Questions After Yung Miami Admits She Likes Getting Peed On
Yung Miami had “Pee Diddy” trending after admitting to Trina that she enjoys golden showers. Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers. During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys...
Nia Long Names Her Top 5 Rappers Of All Time
It seems the actress is a huge fan of east coast artists. Those “Top Rappers” lists certainly get people talking, and Nia Long is sharing her picks. The actress has been engulfed in a busy season as her new movie, You People, creates a buzz. Additionally, Long also stars in MISSING, and while on the red carpet for the film’s Los Angeles premiere, The Source caught up with the actress and asked her about her music tastes.
J.I.D Stopped Doing Freestyles, Blamed Funk Flex
The Atlanta MC recently opened up to the Rap Radar Podcast about how his 2017 appearance on Hot 97 didn’t get the reaction he wanted. Never forget that all the greatest rappers today started on the same hustle of proving themselves as anyone else. Sometimes, though, people don’t yet see what they’ll become down the road, or even what they’ve already achieved. J.I.D. explained how his appearance on Funk Flex’s Hot 97 radio show made him stop doing freestyles. Moreover, the “Surround Sound” MC said that he was frustrated with Flex for not reacting to his 2017 freestyle.
Trina Denies Dating Tory Lanez But Says He “Liked” Her
Trina explains how Tory Lanez motivated her musically after she and French Montana broke up. Trina spilled all the tea during her recent appearance on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please. Though the two have a familial relationship since Trina is Miami’s godmother, the two had an open conversation surrounding everything from family to relationships, musical and professional.
Blueface Reacts To Chrisean Rock’s “No Jumper” Meltdown: “Alcohol Isn’t Her Problem, Her Mentality Is”
The “Baddies” alum shared a statement of her own, reflecting on her personal struggles with alcohol, mental health, and suicidal thoughts. At this point, even Chrisean Rock and Blueface can’t deny the toxicity of their relationship. Since late last year, we’ve watched the couple’s often hurtful and hateful antics play out on their Crazy In Love reality series.
Blueface Says Drake Follows Chrisean Rock Because He’s Infatuated With Him
He was asked about Drizzy following Chrisean on social media. The drama involving Chrisean Rock and Blueface is once again escalating online. For days, the couple has engaged in a war of words as the rapper speaks ill of Rock. He’s stated he’s glad he only has one mother of his children, Jaidyn Alexis, and this comes after Rock shared that she’s had several abortions.
Pries Releases Passionate New Single, “Stoop Kid”
Denver artist Pries is back with a new single “Stoop Kid,” ahead of his upcoming album GameCast. The track is as impassioned as it is peaceful, with rapid flows contrasting an airy instrumental. Moreover, it reflects his sharpened skills, which he showcased on the 20-track album Beautifully Depressed in February of 2021.
Chrisean Rock Throws Down With 2 Women Over Blueface After Announcing Pregnancy
Hours after confirming her plans to pursue motherhood, the reality starlet was caught on camera scrapping with other women at the rapper’s 26th birthday party. When Blueface was celebrating his 26th birthday a few days ago, he made it sound as though he and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock are done for good. However, their toxic social media feud on Friday (January 20) wasn’t the end of the drama between them.
Boldy James Drops New Album “Indiana Jones” Amid Car Crash Recovery
Even though he recently suffered a nasty car crash, one of hip-hop’s most prolific artists is still delivering. Moreover, Boldy James just shared his new collaborative project with producer RichGains, Indiana Jones. Furthermore, the adventurous new album reflects the Detroit MC’s ability to match his energy with any beat he faces.
Kanye West & Bianca Censori’s Marriage Isn’t Phasing Kim Kardashian, Socialite Says She’s In Her “Happy Era”
The mother of four hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone since her split from Pete Davidson last year. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently finalized one of the most tumultuous celebrity divorces in recent memory. Since their split, the reality starlet has had one high-profile fling, with Pete Davidson. Her ex, on the other hand, has been working his way through flings with various models and socialites. However, he seems to have found his match with Yeezy architect Bianca Censori.
Kanye West Asked Uncle Murda To Write A Verse For Him
The Brooklyn rap veteran said that he and Big Sean had a hand in Ye’s creative process. Uncle Murda recently revealed that Kanye West asked him for help when writing a verse. Moreover, the alleged assist happened alongside Big Sean and record executive Steve Stoute. Despite the Chicago rapper’s public reckoning as of late, tales of his studio exploits and team-ups are always curious.
Rick Rubin: “I Know Nothing About Music”
The legendary producer isn’t fooling anyone, but he had some insightful thoughts on his status in the music industry. Rick Rubin, the legendary producer whose influence is still heralded as gospel, said that he knows nothing about music. In a recent interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, he explained how he has no technical knowledge of music production. Moreover, he had some insights as to why his style and taste is so sought-after… and successful.
