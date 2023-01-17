The Atlanta MC recently opened up to the Rap Radar Podcast about how his 2017 appearance on Hot 97 didn’t get the reaction he wanted. Never forget that all the greatest rappers today started on the same hustle of proving themselves as anyone else. Sometimes, though, people don’t yet see what they’ll become down the road, or even what they’ve already achieved. J.I.D. explained how his appearance on Funk Flex’s Hot 97 radio show made him stop doing freestyles. Moreover, the “Surround Sound” MC said that he was frustrated with Flex for not reacting to his 2017 freestyle.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO