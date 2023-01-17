Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 400-block of E. Henderson at 2:58 Thursday afternoon for a turn signal violation. The driver, a 58-year-old male, had three outstanding Municipal Court warrants and was arrested. The driver gave the officers consent to search the vehicle, and the officers removed the front seat passenger. Anthony Jerhone Hearn, 51, of Paris, ran from the officers and was apprehended after a short foot chase. Hearn had possession of a handgun and over 40 small individually packaged baggies containing crack cocaine. They arrested Hearn on charges of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, and resisting arrest. They transferred Hearn to the Lamar County Jail.

PARIS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO