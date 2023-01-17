Read full article on original website
Paris Junior High School Science Fair Winners
Paris Junior High School’s Science Fair winners were announced recently. The winners pictured from left are:. 1st place – Lillian Newberry – The Stroop Effect. 2nd place – Grey Gillem – Bluelight Effect on Sleep. 3rd place – Reed Brown – Glue the Earth...
Weekly Road Report
PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that work to repair and replace the bridge rail and metal beam guard fence at the State Loop 286 and US 271 interchange in Paris, Texas, is slated to begin the week of Jan 23. Highway 19 Construction LLC is...
Paris Man Guilty of Theft From Red River Valley Fair Association
Back in September, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested for stealing more than $2500 but less than $30,000 from the Red River Valley Fair Association where Steven was Executive Director and Susan was his Executive Assistant. Steven pleaded guilty this week and was sentenced to 5 years felony probation and ordered to pay $11,000 restitution with the first payment of $2000 due within 30 days. Susan’s case is still pending.
Mt Pleasant Chick Fil-A To Open June 1
The City of Mount Pleasant hosted a Groundbreaking Celebration on January 18 for the new Chick-fil-A, now under construction at 105 E. 16th Street. Attending to welcome franchise owners, Chuck and Lynne Howard and their family, were Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr. and members of the City Council; City Manager Ed Thatcher; CEO/President of the Titus County/Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Richard Bonney; and Executive Director of the Mount Pleasant Economic Development Corporation Nathan Tafoya.
Emory Burglary Suspect Sought
Rains County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a burglary at the Dollar General Store in Emory early Sunday morning. Anyone who recognizes the man should call 903-473-3181, ext. 2. You can also message Rains County Sheriff’s Office with any information. The security photo of the suspect is on our website.
Paris ISD – Sports
This message is from Crystal Henry, Swim Coach. I want to congratulate the hard work and dedication of the PHS swim team. They competed at the District swim meet in Frisco last night. They were also super excited and happy to have the support of their parents there as well as guest timers for the events, our very own Coaches Steven Hohenberger and Heather Hohenberger. Members of the team are.
Paris HS Swim Team Advances To Regionals
The Boys and Girls Paris High School swim teams are heading to the Regional Competition after the boys took 1st and the girls took second at the 7-4A District swim meet. The regional meet will be Thursday and Friday, January 27 and 28, in Frisco.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 20)
Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 400-block of E. Henderson at 2:58 Thursday afternoon for a turn signal violation. The driver, a 58-year-old male, had three outstanding Municipal Court warrants and was arrested. The driver gave the officers consent to search the vehicle, and the officers removed the front seat passenger. Anthony Jerhone Hearn, 51, of Paris, ran from the officers and was apprehended after a short foot chase. Hearn had possession of a handgun and over 40 small individually packaged baggies containing crack cocaine. They arrested Hearn on charges of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, and resisting arrest. They transferred Hearn to the Lamar County Jail.
One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation
At approximately 6:15 am on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call about suspicious activity in the area of County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information obtained from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County deputies arrived in the area and, upon investigation, located a deceased male on County Road 4106.
Mt Pleasant Takes Care Of Marshall
Marshall came into Tuesday night’s game with uplifted spirits after downing Pine Tree in their previous game. But Mt Pleasant doused that emotional flame quickly once they tossed the ball, and the Mavericks got a taste of the Tiger way. Mount Pleasant wasted no time dismantling Marshall as they cruised to their 25th straight victory.
