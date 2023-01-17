ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

Signage shows new Nike store heading to Bethesda Row

Signage shows a new Nike store will be coming to 7117 Arlington Road, at Bethesda Row. The space displays “Nike by Bethesda” signage out front, with captions saying, “Coming Soon” and “Join Our Team.”. The approximately 6,000-square-foot corner space was occupied by Amazon Books from...
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Surprise celebration for Springbrook’s Maryland Coach of the Year

When Springbrook High School’s cross-country coach of 36 years got an email in late December congratulating him on winning Maryland coach of the year, the man known for his love of conversation was left utterly speechless. “I didn’t know what to say—and anyone who knows me knows that’s a...
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Free tax help for residents with low and moderate incomes

Residents who earn less than $60,000 can be paired with a tax expert for free, thanks to a county program in partnership with the IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA. The volunteers provided by VITA will help residents prepare their 2022 tax statements and maximize deductions. Both in-person...

