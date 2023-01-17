Read full article on original website
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Mulberry Walmart TV Thieves
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify three theft suspects at Mulberry Walmart. On January 10th, at about 8:40 am, three men entered the Mulberry Walmart and stole three large televisions. The men fled in a dark-colored Nissan sedan. In
Troopers arrest Port Charlotte man for DUI crash
Troopers arrest Port Charlotte man after two people were hurt in crash in Charlotte County. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported a two-vehicle crash on Peachland Boulevard on Saturday.
1 person killed in Winter Haven car crash, authorities say
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 63-year-old man from Bartow was killed in a car crash Sunday morning, authorities say. At 5:15 a.m., deputies and rescue crews arrived at the crash involving two cars near the intersection of Thornhill Road and Sugar Creek Road in Winter Haven, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
fox13news.com
Mother of victim in deadly Tampa crash asks judge for leniency in sentencing driver
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man was facing up to 15 years in prison after initially being accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed his girlfriend back in 2020. Instead, the judge decided he deserved a second chance, partially thanks to calls for mercy from the victim's mother.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity
PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
Teen arrested for shooting at officers in unmarked patrol car, Tampa police say
TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old was arrested after Tampa police said he opened fire at a group of officers in an unmarked patrol car Tuesday evening. The shooting happened around 5:41 p.m. on North 54th Street near East 28th Avenue in Tampa. Three officers were conducting proactive patrol in...
Pregnant mother of 2 caught in crossfire, shot and killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla — A community is in mourning after a pregnant mother of two was shot and killed Wednesday night. Latoya Gay, 26, was caught in the crossfire of a shootout involving "multiple parties" at Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court in Tampa, according to Tampa police. Police arrested...
HCSO: 29-year-old charged with second-degree murder after man dies from gunshot wound
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 29-year-old was arrested for the shooting death of a man back in November in Town 'n' Country, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. At around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2022, deputies received a call about a shooting in the area of Chapel...
Tampa police say suspicious package is 'non-threat' after detonation
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police say a suspicious item found Friday afternoon on Cypress Street "has been deemed a non-threat." Initial reports of the item led police to close a portion of Cypress Street from North Rome Avenue to North Oregon Avenue. All roads have since reopened. Tampa Fire...
Traffic stop leads to homicide warrant arrest in Punta Gorda
Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop in Punta Gorda that led to an arrest on a homicide warrant from 2016.
Pasco County deputies search for missing endangered woman
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a missing endangered woman last seen Thursday morning.
Man killed in Hillsborough County crash after suffering medical emergency
A Webster man died Friday morning after a medical emergency caused him to crash into a traffic sign in Hillsborough County, troopers said.
North Port police: Man tries to sell WW1 anti-ship round at pawn shop
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A suspicious item found in the city of North Port turned out to be a WWI anti-ship round that police say a man tried to sell. The North Port Police Department explained the man tried to take the missile to a nearby pawn shop to try to get some money for it Tuesday afternoon. But he was told it could be dangerous and eventually called the police.
19-year-old killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs
A 19-year-old man died in an incident at the Tampa Bay Downs Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Pinellas teen in custody after student stabbed on bus with box cutter
A 14-year-old was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed another student in the arm with a box cutter on a school bus in St. Petersburg Tuesday morning, police said.
Tampa police: Armed gunman opens fire on patrol officers
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is searching for the person who opened fire on officers patrolling in the Grant Park community Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near North 54th Street and East 30th Avenue when three officers in plain clothes from Tampa's Street Anti-Crime (SAC) squad were on proactive patrol in an unmarked car, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said.
Teen accused of stabbing student on Pinellas County school bus
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus. St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
Police: Preteen, teen in custody after Manatee County school buses shot by BB guns
BRADENTON, Fla. — Two minors are in custody after Bradenton police said two school buses in Manatee County were shot at with what appeared to be BB gun pellets on Tuesday. In an update Wednesday, police said an 11-year-old and 17-year-old would be charged with second-degree felonies in connection to the shooting.
Tampa native, Marine Corps veteran with 22 years of law enforcement service dies of cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Sergeant Travis Miller passed away Thursday morning "after a hard-fought battle with cancer," the department announced on Facebook. "Travis you were simply the best. It was an honor to serve alongside you. Thank...
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Wants To Know If You Have Seen This Individual
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Is Looking For This Man. Remember… if you COMMIT THE CRIME, you WILL DO THE TIME!! We won’t stop searching for you. If the warrant is active, it must be served and the offender must go before a Judge!. Right now we’re searching...
