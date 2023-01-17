ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

1 person killed in Winter Haven car crash, authorities say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 63-year-old man from Bartow was killed in a car crash Sunday morning, authorities say. At 5:15 a.m., deputies and rescue crews arrived at the crash involving two cars near the intersection of Thornhill Road and Sugar Creek Road in Winter Haven, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity

PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
TRINITY, FL
North Port police: Man tries to sell WW1 anti-ship round at pawn shop

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A suspicious item found in the city of North Port turned out to be a WWI anti-ship round that police say a man tried to sell. The North Port Police Department explained the man tried to take the missile to a nearby pawn shop to try to get some money for it Tuesday afternoon. But he was told it could be dangerous and eventually called the police.
NORTH PORT, FL
Tampa police: Armed gunman opens fire on patrol officers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is searching for the person who opened fire on officers patrolling in the Grant Park community Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near North 54th Street and East 30th Avenue when three officers in plain clothes from Tampa's Street Anti-Crime (SAC) squad were on proactive patrol in an unmarked car, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said.
TAMPA, FL
Teen accused of stabbing student on Pinellas County school bus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus. St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

