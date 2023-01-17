Read full article on original website
KTLO
MH Mayor Adams discusses new noise ordinance
Thursday night, the Mountain Home City Council passed an new noise ordinance for the city. Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams spoke with KTLO’s Heather Lofits to discuss the need for the new ordinance along with recapping the recent Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District meeting.
KTLO
Flippin School Board meets Monday night with full agenda
The Flippin School Board will meet Monday evening at 6 in the Administration Building. Items on the agenda include financial statements; Principals reports; School Board recognition; resignation of an elementary paraprofessional; hire of a middle school teacher; formal board training, student transfers; facilities contractor agreement for 2023-2024; Superintendent contract; and a student disciplinary hearing.
KTLO
District calendar revision approved during Cotter School Board meeting
The Cotter School Board met in regular session Thursday evening at 7. During the meeting, Superintendent Jayme Jones presented the board with certificates of appreciation for their service to the Cotter School District for the school year of 2022-2023. All board members completed the six hours of continuing education credit required during the 2022 calendar year.
KTLO
Mountain Home Native purchases Inn at the Mill in Johnson
The Inn at the Mill in Washington County, which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show, IATCM, LLC., owned by Mountain Home businessman Brad Hasselwander bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Boulevard for $5.22 million. The transaction was said to be an all-cash deal.
KTLO
Mammoth Spring Schools receive report of student violence Wednesday
Wednesday evening, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Mammoth Spring School officials a student threatened violence against staff and other students. In a press release from Fulton County Sheriff Jacob Smith, school officials notified the Arkansas State Police then the Mammoth Spring Police Department of the situation.
KTLO
Community reading day Monday for MHPS ’23 in 23′ program
At the beginning of January, the Mountain Home Public Schools began a reading challenge titled “23 in 23.” During the challenge, students in grade K-2 will read at least 23 new books and students in grades 3-12 will read for at least 23 minutes on 23 separate occasions.
KTLO
Barbara J. Zaporowski, 76, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 76-year-old Barbara J. Zaporowski of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Barbara Zaporowski died Monday in Mountain Home.
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
KTLO
Myron W. Haines, 66, Diamond City (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Myron W. Haines of Diamond City are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Myron died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Garland County sheriff says department will not enforce ATF gun stock law
Another Arkansas sheriff is saying his department will not enforce a recent federal gun stock rule.
KTLO
2 boil orders issued, 2 remain in effect
Two boil water orders have been issued, while two remain in effect.According to the Arkansas Department of Health, boil orders have been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County and for the Mockingbird Hill Water Association in Newton County. The boil order for the Mountain View Waterworks...
KTLO
Gerald Terry, 68, Fox (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 68-year-old Gerald Terry of Fox are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Gerald Terry died Sunday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Wilma Bolding, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Wilma Bolding of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Wilma Bolding died Saturday at her residence.
KTLO
Yellville youth hunters dominate statewide squirrel hunt
With more than 110 teams participating in last weekend’s statewide Big Squirrel Challenge, hunters young and old were rekindling the passion of small game hunting throughout Arkansas. When the sound of rimfire rifles and shotguns had ended for the morning and weigh-ins were concluded, it was a youth team from Yellville who turned in the day’s heaviest three-squirrel limit.
Two residents remain at Yacht Club after families forced out
HOLLISTER, Mo. – Residents of Yacht Club Mobile Home Park were told in August of 2022 they had until the end of the year to pick up and move as investors looked to make changes to the property. Five months later, many of those residents are living somewhere else. “There would be somewhere around 100 […]
Kait 8
Sheriff to not enforce new ATF rule
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A new ATF rule has a North Central Arkansas Sheriff’s Office addressing the public. ATF Rule 2021R-08F is a new rule regarding pistol braces. In a Facebook post, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office said they would abide by the Arkansas Constitution, which goes against the new rule.
WATCH: African cat caught in Ava
An African serval was rescued from a farm's hay barn after the owner of the property noticed a "strange looking medium-sized cat on his farm," according to a press release from the refuge. It was a medium-sized cat with a bright coat with dark spots and strips, long legs and huge ears. The cat was spotted several times in the area over the past six months.
KTLO
MH boys win 7th grade tourney, girls finish 2nd
The Mountain Home Seventh Grade Basketball Tournament was held Saturday on the high school and junior high campuses, and the host school ended up keeping the boys’ championship trophy at home. The Seventh Grade Bombers began the day by topping Flippin. Also in the first round, Cotter fell to...
Kait 8
Sheriff’s office investigates counterfeit bills at local businesses
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Counterfeit bills come in many different forms. Some could look normal but feel smooth while others may have abnormal sayings like “For Motion Picture Use Only.”. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple counterfeit bills being used at local businesses. In...
KTLO
Local business owner arrested for theft; not providing services
A local business owner has been charged with a felony count of theft of property over $25,000 for taking funds for work and not providing services. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received a report at the beginning of December from a homeowner where stated they had been a victim of theft.
