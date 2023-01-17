Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Restaurant fire in Phoenix causes intersection closure
PHOENIX — A second-alarm fire at an abandoned restaurant in Phoenix caused closures to an intersection and light rail stops on Friday evening. Firefighters responded to the area of 24th and Washington streets for what was initially a first-alarm fire before it was upgraded, the Phoenix Fire Department tweeted.
This Arizona City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen suspect in deadly Scottsdale shooting arrested in Pinal County
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An hours-long manhunt for the suspect responsible for killing a 18-year-old man in Scottsdale has come to an end - in Pinal County. Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and found Terrivonni Santana Williams severely injured.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Camelot grand opens north Phoenix community
The Brokery is hosting a grand opening event for Camelot Homes Paradigm, a new community of contemporary residences in North Phoenix, on January 19 from 4–6 p.m. Guests are invited to Paradigm to enjoy food and drinks, as well as tour a model home of the gated enclave’s 12 modern, luxury residences.
roselawgroupreporter.com
PepsiCo cuts ribbon on new Goodyear facility
PepsiCo Beverages North America recently held a ribbon-cutting event at its new Goodyear facility, highlighting even further growth taking place in the city and the West Valley as whole. The celebratory event featured food trucks and notable speakers from PepsiCo and the city of Goodyear. The Luke Air Force Base...
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
AZFamily
Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Procter & Gamble closes on site in Coolidge
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Saint Holdings, the landowner in the deal.) Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) recently closed on a 430-acre site and is moving forward with its 2 million-square-foot manufacturing plant south of Phoenix. The consumer goods company purchased the property at the Inland Port Arizona industrial...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona business builds tiny home using mud and hay
It may be hard, at least for Americans, to envision a house that is made of straw and mud, but the owners of the Worm Farm in Phoenix did. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds of campers trapped at Southern Arizona state park
About 300 campers are trapped at Catalina State Park, which is located in the Tucson area. The campers are unable to get out because the water, mud and sand are so deep.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Chicago developer breaks ground on first Arizona project
At full occupancy, a new industrial park near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport could bring 1,000 new jobs to the area. Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. broke ground Thursday on its first Arizona project. The Palm Gateway Logistics Center is located near the northeast corner of Sossaman and Pecos roads. The development is made up of four buildings, totaling more than 600,000 square feet, with buildings ranging in size from 92,841 to 288,360 square feet.
designboom.com
frank lloyd wright's last completed design 'circular sun house' hits the market for $8,9M
Circular sun house: frank lloyd wright’s last completed design. Perched along a rocky cliff in Phoenix, Arizona, the ‘Circular Sun House’, Frank Lloyd Wright’s last completed architectural design, is now listed for sale for a whopping $8,950,000. Also known as the Norman Lykes House, the residence is one of 14 round houses designed by the master architect and is designed to blend with the curved mountainous surroundings. The house offers 3,095 sqft (287 sqm) of living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private courtyard with a circular pool.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Maricopa’s largest apartment complex gets zoning OK
City Council unanimously approved two measures Tuesday that move what would be the city’s largest apartment community – 574 units – closer to reality. The approvals were for a minor General Plan Land Use Amendment for 20.2 acres at the southeastern corner of John Wayne Parkway and Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway to High Density Residential and a zoning change to Planned Area Development.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman’s Arizona driver’s license placed on “hold” by state of Texas; state pursuing a 23-year-old ticket
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Reba Petters says she gets goose bumps when she thinks about her October wedding and the man she married. “He looked so handsome in his tux,” Reba told On Your Side as she looked at her wedding photos. Now that she’s tied the knot,...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Final plats approved for hundreds of homes at Superstition Vistas
Final plats for 622 homes planned in four housing subdivisions in an Apache Junction community called Radiance were recently approved for developer D.R. Horton. The Apache Junction City Council on Jan. 17 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to approve the plats and a map of dedication for Solina Avenue in the auction property in Superstition Vistas.
KTAR.com
Bubba’s 33 restaurant planning new Valley locations in Goodyear, Tempe
PHOENIX — Casual dining restaurant Bubba’s 33 is planning to open two new locations in the Valley, one in Goodyear and another in Tempe. The Goodyear restaurant is scheduled to open by summer of 2024, while Bubba’s 33 is planning on opening its East Valley counterpart later in 2024, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.
Scottsdale, Arizona, cuts off water to suburb in response to Colorado River drought
Residents in a community in the foothills of Scottsdale, Arizona, say they are on the verge of running out of their water supply after the city stopped selling water to the unincorporated suburb due to the ongoing drought.
kjzz.org
Dutch Bros. stands are swarming with bees — and it's making the bees sick
This is a story about bees and coffee — or at least the syrup that sweetens the coffee at one of Arizona’s most popular coffee chains. Robrt Pela found that many Dutch Bros. coffee stands have a bee problem — and it’s not just a problem for the customers. It’s also making the bees sick.
