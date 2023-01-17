Circular sun house: frank lloyd wright’s last completed design. Perched along a rocky cliff in Phoenix, Arizona, the ‘Circular Sun House’, Frank Lloyd Wright’s last completed architectural design, is now listed for sale for a whopping $8,950,000. Also known as the Norman Lykes House, the residence is one of 14 round houses designed by the master architect and is designed to blend with the curved mountainous surroundings. The house offers 3,095 sqft (287 sqm) of living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private courtyard with a circular pool.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO