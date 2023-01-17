Read full article on original website
Related
floridatrend.com
Friday's Daily Pulse
1 million Floridians to lose Medicaid benefits this year. After Medicaid enrollment soared during the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 1 million Floridians likely will drop off the health-care program in 2023. Changes will start taking effect in April and end Medicaid coverage for people who are determined to be ineligible, which could have major implications for the health-care system and the state budget. [Source: News Service of Florida]
floridatrend.com
Wednesday's Daily Pulse
Land deals could aid the Florida Wildlife Corridor. Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved $17.8 million in land-conservation deals that include protecting two properties that are part of an envisioned wildlife corridor stretching from the Keys to the Panhandle. With support growing for the corridor, which is expected to cost billions of dollars and take decades to complete, DeSantis and the Cabinet approved two conservation easements in Osceola and Marion counties linked to the plan. Conservation easements shield property from development, but allow activities such as ranching to continue. [Source: News Service of Florida]
floridatrend.com
Ian Estimated Agriculture Damages Tops $1B
TALLAHASSEE --- A soon-to-be-released report will estimate Florida’s agriculture industry sustained about $1.07 billion in damages from Hurricane Ian, with growers of citrus, vegetable and horticultural crops taking the biggest hits from the wind, rains and flooding. But citrus growers think the estimate doesn’t show the full damage from...
floridatrend.com
Florida considers changing name, image, likeness law to level the playing field
Florida considers changing name, image, likeness law to level the playing field. Florida schools soon could see a potential competitive disadvantage in name, image and likeness (NIL) wiped away after a legislative subcommittee hearing Tuesday. The issue stems from one part of the state’s current name, image and likeness law: caused compensation. It prohibits schools and their employees from causing compensation to be directed to players. Other states don’t have such provisions or have repealed them. More from the Tampa Bay Times and the News Service of Florida.
floridatrend.com
1 million Floridians to lose Medicaid benefits this year
TALLAHASSEE — After Medicaid enrollment soared during the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 1 million Floridians likely will drop off the health-care program in 2023. Changes will start taking effect in April and end Medicaid coverage for people who are determined to be ineligible, which...
floridatrend.com
Early results eyed in new testing system
A Senate panel on Tuesday reviewed some of the early results of a new “progress monitoring” system of student assessments in public schools. Lawmakers last year passed a measure (SB 1048) that eliminated what was known as the Florida Standards Assessments and replaced them with the progress monitoring system.
Comments / 0