Philadelphia, PA

glensidelocal.com

Arcadia receives state grant to fight campus hunger

Arcadia University will be awarded a $40,000 grant to help prevent hunger on campus through a PA Hunger-Free campus designation. The money will focus on equitably serving Arcadia community members who are at the highest risk for hunger. Specifically, it will be used to:. Open a satellite Knights for Nutrition...
GLENSIDE, PA
glensidelocal.com

Bids sought for former Greenleaf at Cheltenham parcels

Cheltenham Township recently announced that it is seeking sealed bids for the sale of Township-owned retail property. The property is commonly known as Montgomery County Tax Map Parcels. It was known for six decades as the Cheltenham Square Mall and was later redeveloped into Greenleaf at Cheltenham in 2018. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, it sold for $69.5 million in July 2022 to Paramount Realty of Lakewood, New Jersey.
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

J’s GourAmaze Fine Foods and Baked Goods relocating to Elkins Park

J’s GourAmaze Fine Foods and Baked Goods, recently announced that it will be permanently relocating to 7905 High School Road, Elkins Park, the former Elkins Perk storefront. The store is currently located at 6441 Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia. Jay Howard, chef/owner, said that the relocation is expected to take...
ELKINS PARK, PA
glensidelocal.com

Dom’s Kitchen, a soul food eatery, now open

Dom’s Kitchen, a soul food eatery, recently opened its doors on the corner of Cheltenham Avenue and N. Broad Street, just across the street from the Rite Aid in Elkins Park. The restaurant offers pick-up and delivery options for the surrounding areas. Their hours of operation are:. Thursday- 4:00pm...
ELKINS PARK, PA
glensidelocal.com

Home Depot Heist: couple sought for shoplifting in Willow Grove/Warrington

Two individuals committed a retail theft of “Life Proof” flooring at the Willow Grove Home Depot on January 17 at approximately 6:00pm. According to the Upper Moreland Police Department’s post, the same suspects committed another retail theft at the Warrington Home Depot at 6:50 pm. They were observed operating the pictured vehicle (PA Tag: LNJ-4786 – Honda Odyssey).
WILLOW GROVE, PA
glensidelocal.com

Officials provide additional details on Jenkintown’s double homicide

6ABC Action News provided a video today of District Attorney Kevin Steele alongside Abington Township Chief of Police Pat Molloy and Assistant District Attorney Ed McCann. Steele reported additional details regarding the double homicide in Jenkintown this week. Backstory:. Verity Beck, 49, was arrested and charged with first-degree and third-degree...
JENKINTOWN, PA

