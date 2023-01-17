ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason

The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
Chargers about to make second massive mistake of the offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be going cheap once again because that is who they are. After making one GOB Bluth huge mistake by retaining Brandon Staley as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers are about to make another one when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Although Justin...
Ndamukong Suh buried the Giants with savage tweet after 38-7 win

There are different styles of martial arts. Heck, there are different styles of karate, but in many forms, Shotokan for instance, fighters learn the intricacies of hand-to-hand combat while navigating through the complicated belt system, graduating from the white belt (the beginner’s level) to the black belt, the master’s level. The Philadelphia Eagles media team earned their black belt in social media wizardry long ago. Following Philly’s 38-7 win over the hated New York Giants during the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs, Ndamukong Suh earned his black belt as well.
NFL rumors: Another Aaron Rodgers trade destination revealed

The Green Bay Packers have a tough decision to make with Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers is 39 years old but not yet ready to hang up his cleats. No. 12 had a rougher season than most in Green Bay. Rodgers was forced to gel with a new, young receiving corps after the front office opted to trade his favorite target in Davante Adams.
