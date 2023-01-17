New Trailer Provides a First Look at Pure Strike Gameplay Featuring ShotLink® Powered by CDW as Pre-Orders Begin Today. Today, Electronic Arts Inc. EA announced that EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ will be launching on March 24, 2023 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders begin today for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, the exclusive home of all four majors in men's golf - the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship™, U.S. Open Championship™ and The Open.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO