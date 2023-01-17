ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 61

CW20 to carry 14 LIV Golf events starting in February

BURBANK, Calif — The CW Network and LIV Golf announced Thursday they have entered into a multi-year agreement to broadcast tournaments from around the globe. The CW will air 14 global LIV Golf League live events in 2023 and will stream the events live on The CW App. In...
Yardbarker

LIV Golf nears TV deal, now ready to take on PGA

Saudi-backed LIV Golf is equipped to compete with the PGA Tour now that the upstart league has found a TV partner. Sports Illustrated reported that LIV Golf and the CW Network are nearing a TV deal. Terms were not disclosed, but sources told SI that the deal would be revenue-sharing based. CW is available in 220 U.S. markets.
Benzinga

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, THE EXCLUSIVE HOME OF ALL FOUR MEN'S MAJORS, AND ROAD TO THE MASTERS LAUNCHES WORLDWIDE MARCH 24, 2023

New Trailer Provides a First Look at Pure Strike Gameplay Featuring ShotLink® Powered by CDW as Pre-Orders Begin Today. Today, Electronic Arts Inc. EA announced that EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ will be launching on March 24, 2023 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders begin today for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, the exclusive home of all four majors in men's golf - the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship™, U.S. Open Championship™ and The Open.
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
