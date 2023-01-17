Read full article on original website
Golf-LIV Golf reaches U.S. broadcasting deal with CW Network
Jan 19 (Reuters) - LIV Golf has secured the United States television rights deal it was seeking, announcing on Thursday that the CW Network will broadcast all 14 events of the Saudi-backed series.
CW20 to carry 14 LIV Golf events starting in February
BURBANK, Calif — The CW Network and LIV Golf announced Thursday they have entered into a multi-year agreement to broadcast tournaments from around the globe. The CW will air 14 global LIV Golf League live events in 2023 and will stream the events live on The CW App. In...
LIV Golf announces TV partnership with The CW network
Saudi-funded LIV Golf has a television partner five weeks before the start of its second season, announcing Thursday it has an agreement with The CW to air tournaments on the weekend and stream the first rounds on The CW’s app. A U.S. television deal was seen as critical for...
Yardbarker
LIV Golf nears TV deal, now ready to take on PGA
Saudi-backed LIV Golf is equipped to compete with the PGA Tour now that the upstart league has found a TV partner. Sports Illustrated reported that LIV Golf and the CW Network are nearing a TV deal. Terms were not disclosed, but sources told SI that the deal would be revenue-sharing based. CW is available in 220 U.S. markets.
Benzinga
EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, THE EXCLUSIVE HOME OF ALL FOUR MEN'S MAJORS, AND ROAD TO THE MASTERS LAUNCHES WORLDWIDE MARCH 24, 2023
New Trailer Provides a First Look at Pure Strike Gameplay Featuring ShotLink® Powered by CDW as Pre-Orders Begin Today. Today, Electronic Arts Inc. EA announced that EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ will be launching on March 24, 2023 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders begin today for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, the exclusive home of all four majors in men's golf - the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship™, U.S. Open Championship™ and The Open.
Photos: LPGA stars and celebrities at 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
The LPGA 2023 opener is here. The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions doesn’t just feature stars like Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang and Brooke Henderson, but also a slew of celebrities including Derek Lowe, John Smoltz and the GOAT, Annika Sorenstam. Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando...
NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, a mother of three, makes debut in LPGA Tournament of Champions celebrity division, where Annika Sorenstam leads
ORLANDO — In a way, playing golf in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions felt a bit like being on the “Today” Plaza for NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer. At least when it came to taking selfies and talking to fans on a sun-splashed day. Dreyer, 41,...
Golf Digest
Augusta National, Bandon Dunes (!) and Tara Iti (!!) highlight A+ course list in new EA Sports PGA Tour video game
Augusta National returning to the video game world is not new news, though that doesn't make it any less exciting. However, it's the other new courses in the soon-to-be released EA Sports PGA Tour video game that are sure to excite gamers even more, if that's possible. Among the highlights...
Greg Norman Doubles Down on Stance on Saudi Arabia in New Interview
The LIV Golf CEO believes that Saudi Arabia has learned from its ‘mistakes.’
CBS Sports
2023 American Express: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio
While not technically a designated event on the PGA Tour's new playing schedule, the 2023 American Express will have the feel of one. Welcoming 10 of the top 20 players in the world, The American Express will feature a number of big names looking to kick start their new year.
