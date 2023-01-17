Read full article on original website
MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION APPROVES CHANGE IN EVERGY MISSOURI WEST DSIM CHARGE
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Evergy Missouri West, Inc. to adjust the Demand Side Programs Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills. The DSIM charge, which appears as a separate line-item on customer bills, allows Evergy Missouri West to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Act.
CHARITON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS AND SHERIFF ANNOUNCE CLOSURE OF COUNTY JAIL
The Chariton County Commissioners and Chariton County Sheriff recently decided to discontinue housing inmates at the Chariton County Jail effective March 1, 2023 according to authorities. The current jail was constructed in 1995 and houses a maximum of 35 inmates. The building also contains E-911, the Sheriff’s Department, Coroner’s Office...
PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RECEIVES FOUR LIFE-SAVING DEVICES FROM BOTHWELL FOUNDATION
Members of Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department for deputy vehicles. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes the heart rhythm and when appropriate, it delivers an electrical shock to the heart to restore its normal rhythm.
ARMSTRONG WOMAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN HOWARD COUNTY
An Armstrong woman has been charged with two felonies in Howard County. According to a probable cause statement, a Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence in rural Fayette on Sunday, January 15, 2023 for a reported burglary. A victim reported his residence had been broken into and personal effects damaged.
SLATER BOARD OF EDUCATION APPROVE BALLOT ISSUE FOR APRIL ELECTION
The Slater School District Board of Education approved a ballot initiative for the April election during its meeting on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The ballot initiative is known as Proposition Kids. Slater Superintendent Terry Lorenz said the proposition aims to provide funding for several projects for the district. In other...
BOONVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Boonville woman charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County was arrested by Boonville Police on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, the Sedalia Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia on October 5, 2022. A detective made contact with three individuals at the residence. A purse belonging to Jamie Fico was located and searched. During the search the detective allegedly found a glass pipe with a white residue inside, a digital scale, a straw with white residue and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun. Fico admitted she used methamphetamine and buys fentanyl from an individual in Springfield.
Livingston County Sheriff seeking information on wanted person
(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for an alleged probation violation. According to the department, 30-year-old Kegan Swartz allegedly violated his probation on an original class felony failure to register as a sex offender. The warrant lists the...
WATER MAIN REPAIR TO CAUSE AN INTERRUPTION OF SERVICE FOR CITY OF SWEET SPRINGS
A water main repair will cause an interruption of service for all Sweet Springs residents. According to the city, the repairs are scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023. A boil advisory will follow for all residents after the repair takes place.
Boone County Fire pulls one person from crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash is blocking Highway 63 in Northern Boone County. It happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes near Highway 124. Boone County Firefighters told ABC 17 news that three vehicles were involved and they had to get one person out of a vehicle. Boone County Joint Communications tweeted The post Boone County Fire pulls one person from crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Offender Death At Chillicothe Correction Center
An offender held at the Chillicothe Correction Center died early Sunday morning. The Missouri Department of Corrections reported 49-year-old Margaret Phillips was pronounced dead on January 15th at 1:30 am. She is reported to have died of apparent natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 35-year-old Amy Sjoholm was distracted and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Sjoholm’s vehicle impacted an embankment, became airborne and began to overturn.
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
TINA MAN KILLED IN CARROLL COUNTY CRASH
A Tina man has been killed in a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 76-year-old Merl O’Neal experienced a medical issue as the vehicle he was driving exited onto County Road 166. O’Neal’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, became airborne, and crossed County Road 217 where it came to a rest.
Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Funeral is Saturday for JCMO MU student who was murdered last week
A Saturday funeral is set for the University of Missouri student from Jefferson City who was murdered last week. 21 – year old Samuel ‘Sammy’ Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences. Visitation will be Saturday from 10-noon, with a funeral afterwards at Trimble Funeral Home in...
Two shot, one dead, in Chariton County
A Friday morning shooting left one man dead and another badly injured in Keytesville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The post Two shot, one dead, in Chariton County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
“MATTER OF BALANCE” CLASS TO BE OFFERED AT MARSHALL SENIOR CENTER
A course designed to alleviate fear of falling for older adults will be offered free at the Marshall Senior Center beginning Monday, January 23, 2023. The MU Extension is offering the eight week course at the center in partnership with Care Connection for Aging Services, which operates the senior center.
Chillicothe woman released to custody of United States Marshals
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe woman was released from his office’s custody to that of the United States Marshals Service January 11th. Twenty-four year old Tehya Renae Kelley had a federal conspiracy violation charge. Kelley was charged in Livingston County with one count of felony first...
UPDATE: Buckner home invasion suspect in custody, police say
Buckner police say a home invasion happened in 300 block of Hazel Avenue, the suspect Phillip Martin was captured and arrested Friday.
