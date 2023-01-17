Read full article on original website
Zion Grady, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher in 2025, visiting Florida State this weekend, adds Georgia Bulldogs offer
Only a sophomore, Charles Henderson (Alabama) five-star edge-rusher Zion Grady has already proven to be one of the most productive defenders in the country. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound game-wrecker racked up 108 tackles, 22 sacks, 37 tackles-for-loss, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and 3 blocked ...
Nation's top tight end Landen Thomas talks FSU after surprise visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State managed to get Landen Thomas, the country's No. 1 tight end in the 2024 class, on campus for Saturday's Junior Day. This was a bit of a surprise visit from the Georgia pledge. Thomas is from Colquitt County High, a traditional power in southern Georgia located...
Bainbridge boys basketball tops Cairo, Brookwood ladies fall
Several south Georgia high school basketball teams took to the court in important games Friday night.
St. John Paul II tops Gadsden County in double overtime thriller
The St. John Paul II High School boys basketball team defeated Gadsden County 65-64 in double overtime Thursday at Saint John Paul II High School in Tallahassee.
‘This is just wow’: FAMU professor dedicates jingle to his mother and goes viral
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The smooth vocals of a FAMU professor captured the attention of not only his students but thousands of TikTok viewers. Dr. Jamal Brown is a FAMU professor in the College of Pharmacy and dedicated this lecture to his mom, who lived with type two diabetes until she passed.
FAMU professor goes viral on Tiktok
Rain chances will be high on Sunday along with a slim threat of stronger thunderstorms. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. LeMoyne unveils cover artist for 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST. On Thursday night, LeMoyne Arts unveiled its cover...
Karlous Miller brings 'At End of the Day' tour to the Albany Municipal Auditorium
ALBANY — Comedian, actor and rapper Karlous Miller has scheduled a date on his 25-city “At the End of the Day ...” comedy tour at the Albany Municipal Auditorium Sept. 30. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or at the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office...
City of Tallahassee announces road closures ahead of vice president's visit
The city of Tallahassee announced Saturday afternoon that portions of Tallahassee roadways will be closed Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
Florida Woman Wins $1 Million From Scratch-Off Purchased At The Lottery Office
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Shores purchased her winning
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
Lawsuit alleges Camilla councilmen don't live within city limits. Blood donations badly needed for Phoebe trauma center, nationwide. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education. Updated: 6 hours ago. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education. COVID-19 3rd leading cause of death...
Industrial development bringing hundreds of jobs to South Georgia
New industrial projects are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Thomasville area in 2023.
Something Good - Jan. 18, 2023
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a dozen employees from Big Bend Hospice partnered with Ability First to build a wheelchair ramp for a resident in Gadsden County. They built a two-level ramp with rails in less than three hours and got to see the resident try out her new ramp before they left. They said the “joy on her face” said it all.
Resident of Tallahassee dies in shooting in Seminole County, Florida
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, 31-year-old Princess Tolliver was a victim of a shooting that occurred Monday morning at State Road 46 A and Rinehart Road.
Death investigation underway in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 3100 block of Wax Myrtle Lane and found a man dead, according to APD. Police said the investigation is ongoing. This is a...
5 teens nabbed in Blakely shooting
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The Blakely Police Department has now arrested five people in connection to a Friday night shooting. Three more arrests were made following the prior arrest of Jaoveon Hudley, 18, and a 16 year old, according to a Facebook post made BPD. Marcus Lindsey, 19, Roy Jones...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day. The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of...
Three people dead following traffic incident on Capital Circle Southwest
Three people died following a two-vehicle incident on State Road 263, also known as Capital Circle Southwest, just west of Balkin Road in Leon County Friday night.
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
Florida Highway Patrol: Cairo man dies in traffic incident in Taylor County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an incident Monday afternoon.
