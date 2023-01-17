ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, GA

WCTV

FAMU professor goes viral on Tiktok

Rain chances will be high on Sunday along with a slim threat of stronger thunderstorms. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. LeMoyne unveils cover artist for 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST. On Thursday night, LeMoyne Arts unveiled its cover...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages

Lawsuit alleges Camilla councilmen don't live within city limits. Blood donations badly needed for Phoebe trauma center, nationwide. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education. Updated: 6 hours ago. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education. COVID-19 3rd leading cause of death...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Something Good - Jan. 18, 2023

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a dozen employees from Big Bend Hospice partnered with Ability First to build a wheelchair ramp for a resident in Gadsden County. They built a two-level ramp with rails in less than three hours and got to see the resident try out her new ramp before they left. They said the “joy on her face” said it all.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Death investigation underway in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 3100 block of Wax Myrtle Lane and found a man dead, according to APD. Police said the investigation is ongoing. This is a...
ALBANY, GA
wtvy.com

5 teens nabbed in Blakely shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The Blakely Police Department has now arrested five people in connection to a Friday night shooting. Three more arrests were made following the prior arrest of Jaoveon Hudley, 18, and a 16 year old, according to a Facebook post made BPD. Marcus Lindsey, 19, Roy Jones...
BLAKELY, GA
WCTV

Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
THOMASVILLE, GA

