Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita

After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

South Wichita motel fire causes thousands in damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A south Wichita motel caught on fire temporarily, displacing 14 people and causing thousands of dollars of damage. The fire happened at a Relax Inn, which is in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, around 6:52 p.m. Fire crews say they believe the fire was caused...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Groundbreaking for New Newton Public Library Being Held Jan. 31st

The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Newton Public Library. The groundbreaking will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31st. in Military Park, where the new library is being built. Following a short outdoor program, refreshments will be served inside the current library in the Bessmer Meeting Room.
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

One shot, one stabbed in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Dispatchers confirms one victim suffered a gunshot wound and another victim suffered a stab wound in the 3100 block of S. Rutan around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. Sedgwick County Dispatchers said the person who was shot was transported to the hospital with critical...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
AUGUSTA, KS
kfdi.com

Wellington man injured in Sumner County chase

A Wellington man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a chase in Sumner County on Friday afternoon. Deputies were chasing a pickup around 2:30 Friday afternoon and the pickup hit a deputy’s vehicle, causing it to hit a semi truck on Interstate 135. The 31-year-old driver...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KRMG

Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Former KFDI News reporter Bill Roy dies at 61

Wichita Business Journal editor and former KFDI News reporter Bill Roy has died of complications from ALS. He was 61. Roy graduated from Kansas State University in 1985 and joined the KFDI News team in 1988. He left the station in 1994 for the Wichita Eagle and then worked for KWCH as an assignment editor and assistant news director. He joined the Wichita Business Journal in 2003, and he was inducted into the Kansas Press Association Hall of Fame in 2022 on the basis of his two decades of work at the Business Journal.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Man killed in confrontation with police in Wellington

A 30-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a confrontation with police officers at a home in Wellington. Two officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of East 7th around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. A woman told the officers her boyfriend was inside, tearing the house up. The officers went inside and they saw a man coming out of a bedroom with a large knife. They ordered him to drop the knife, but he started moving toward them. One officer fired several times and struck the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Harley Bagby of Wellington.
WELLINGTON, KS

