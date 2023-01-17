Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KWCH.com
Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
I-70 reopens west of Hays following winter storm
Snow and slippery conditions in western Kansas have caused Interstate 70 at Goodland to close.
Teen girl shot in southeast Wichita overnight
A teen girl was shot in southeast Wichita overnight.
Two people hurt after vehicle chase in west Wichita
Two people are hurt after a vehicle chase ended in a crash in west Wichita early Sunday morning, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
KAKE TV
South Wichita motel fire causes thousands in damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A south Wichita motel caught on fire temporarily, displacing 14 people and causing thousands of dollars of damage. The fire happened at a Relax Inn, which is in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, around 6:52 p.m. Fire crews say they believe the fire was caused...
kfdi.com
Groundbreaking for New Newton Public Library Being Held Jan. 31st
The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Newton Public Library. The groundbreaking will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31st. in Military Park, where the new library is being built. Following a short outdoor program, refreshments will be served inside the current library in the Bessmer Meeting Room.
Homeless trash could take weeks to be picked up, WPD says
According to WPD Policy 503, 72-hours-notice to vacate must be given to those in violation of the city's no camping ordinance. After 72 hours have passed, the city can then start the clean-up process of picking up trash at homeless/abandoned camp sites.
KWCH.com
One shot, one stabbed in S. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Dispatchers confirms one victim suffered a gunshot wound and another victim suffered a stab wound in the 3100 block of S. Rutan around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. Sedgwick County Dispatchers said the person who was shot was transported to the hospital with critical...
Police investigating shooting in south Wichita
Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police officers in the area heard three shots fired in the 4900 block of E. Harry. A teenaged-shooting victim was found and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
Sedgwick County commissioner delivers twins, joins meeting the next day
Lopez gave birth to twins on Tuesday and then joined the commission meeting via Zoom on Wednesday.
kfdi.com
Wellington man injured in Sumner County chase
A Wellington man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a chase in Sumner County on Friday afternoon. Deputies were chasing a pickup around 2:30 Friday afternoon and the pickup hit a deputy’s vehicle, causing it to hit a semi truck on Interstate 135. The 31-year-old driver...
Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
kfdi.com
Former KFDI News reporter Bill Roy dies at 61
Wichita Business Journal editor and former KFDI News reporter Bill Roy has died of complications from ALS. He was 61. Roy graduated from Kansas State University in 1985 and joined the KFDI News team in 1988. He left the station in 1994 for the Wichita Eagle and then worked for KWCH as an assignment editor and assistant news director. He joined the Wichita Business Journal in 2003, and he was inducted into the Kansas Press Association Hall of Fame in 2022 on the basis of his two decades of work at the Business Journal.
One killed in Wellington officer-involved shooting
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Wellington officer-involved shooting that killed one Saturday night.
Wichita man seriously injured in rollover crash in Finney County
A Wichita man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Finney County on Thursday morning.
Expect a large police presence Wednesday near Douglas and Rock
Police will be conducting exercises near Douglas and Rock for much of the day.
kfdi.com
Man killed in confrontation with police in Wellington
A 30-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a confrontation with police officers at a home in Wellington. Two officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of East 7th around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. A woman told the officers her boyfriend was inside, tearing the house up. The officers went inside and they saw a man coming out of a bedroom with a large knife. They ordered him to drop the knife, but he started moving toward them. One officer fired several times and struck the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Harley Bagby of Wellington.
Pedestrian killed in crash in east Wichita
A crash in east Wichita has left one person critically injured and unresponsive.
AOL Corp
Restaurant inspections: Roaches, stagnant water, foul smell, no sneeze guard in Wichita KS
Eight Wichita-area restaurants and other businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food safety and lodging inspections conducted Jan. 1-7. Information about the Sedgwick County businesses and their violations, compiled Jan. 13, appears below with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their reports. More...
Comments / 0