whcuradio.com
Cornell to host potluck dinner
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tonight in Ithaca, learn about fossils and enjoy free food. Cornell Cooperative Extension is hosting a potluck dinner called Rocks and Rolls. People are encouraged to bring a dish or non-alcoholic drink to share. The event starts at 5 PM. Click here to register.
Ithaca looks to beautify its Inlet Valley
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Ithaca aims to spruce up its Inlet Valley. Officials might change the Town Code, which would set regulations for how buildings should appear. Senior Planner Dan Tasman says metal structures would be discouraged. Brightly painted buildings would also be frowned upon. The...
BorgWarner to close one Lansing plant by end of 2024
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — BorgWarner will close one plant in Lansing. The Ithaca Voice reports the company plans to shutter a production plant on Warren Road by the end of next year. While one plant will close, company officials say the other production plant and a technical center will remain open.
Repair shop at Cortland dealership a ‘complete loss’
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The repair shop at Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Cortland is reportedly a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday. Officials at the Cortlandville Fire Department say the office and showroom escaped extensive damage because of a fire wall and closed doors, preventing the flames from spreading.
Advocacy Center of Tompkins County looking for new executive director
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Advocacy Center of Tompkins County is searching for a new executive director. Current executive director Heather Campbell will resign her position, effective February 1st, 2023. She has accepted the position of Deputy Director for the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Campbell joined the Advocacy Center in 1997 as a domestic violence advocate. She was promoted to education director in 2001 and has served as executive director since 2013.
Physical dispute in Ithaca leads to arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 27-year-old man is charged with a physical dispute that occurred over the weekend in Ithaca. Police say Terry Short was arrested Saturday afternoon after they received calls about a dispute that turned physical in the 200 block of Fair Street. Officers on the scene say the victim had visible injuries.
One person injured in weekend Ithaca stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A stabbing investigation continues in Ithaca. Police were called to the 100 block of Chestnut Street Saturday evening about a person who had been stabbed. Officers say the victim was stabbed in the torso but were able to speak to them and one other person.
What’s next for IPD chief search?
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department does not have a permanent police chief. John Joly has served as acting chief since April 2021. Tom Condzella is president of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association. Condzella says the process will start from scratch. Joly was selected by Mayor Laura...
Cortlandville theft leads to arrest
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces a felony charge, after allegedly shoplifting. Authorities say 27-year-old Summer Dixson stole items from Walmart in Cortlandville late Thursday night. She reportedly fled on foot, but was arrested shortly afterward. Dixson is charged with burglary. She’ll appear in court in February....
