Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
Tenaha ISD Notice of May 6th General, Special Election
January 20, 2023 (General Election Notice with Spanish, Special Election Notice with Spanish) - Tenaha ISD Board of Trustee will hold a general election and special election on Saturday, May 6, 2023 for the purpose of two (2) three-year regular term positions and one (1) one-year special term to fill vacancy.
scttx.com
SC Commissioners' Court Special Meeting Agenda, Jan. 25
January 20, 2023 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 25th day of January, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
scttx.com
City of Joaquin Notice of Special Called Council Meeting, Jan. 26 Agenda
January 20, 2023 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Special Called Council Meeting on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at the Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call...
scttx.com
Chamber Banquet Celebrates 2022; Hendricks, Specter, Putmans Receive Top Honors
January 20, 2023 - (Album) - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the past year during their 100th Annual Awards Banquet held at the John D. Windham Civic Center on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Top honors of the. evening went to Carriston Hendricks as Young Citizen of the Year,...
scttx.com
David's Daily Devotion for January 20
January 20, 2023 - Good Morning! It’s Friday, January 20. I’m blessed to be part of the Ministerial Alliance of Shelby County. This group of pastors has three basic purposes. We sponsor area events like the National Day of Prayer and the annual Community Thanksgiving Service. We’re part of the support network that helps those in need. And we host a monthly lunch - each third Thursday - for ministers to gather for fellowship and prayer.
scttx.com
Paul S. Grant
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 23, 2023, at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center. Bro. Micah McArthur will officiate. Born June 18, 1935, Paul was the son of Larry Grant and Iris Williams Grant. He served in the Air Force for 20 years and retired. Paul enjoyed his family and being around his grandkids.
scttx.com
Tenaha Varsities Take District Basketball Wins Over Visiting Joaquin
The Tenaha Lady Tigers and the Tenaha Tigers varsity basketball teams each took District 23 2A conference wins over Joaquin High School on Friday. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Rams by a 79-27 score and the Tigers beat the Rams by a 69-45 point margin. The Lady Tigers never...
Comments / 0