Shelby County, TX

Tenaha ISD Notice of May 6th General, Special Election

January 20, 2023 (General Election Notice with Spanish, Special Election Notice with Spanish) - Tenaha ISD Board of Trustee will hold a general election and special election on Saturday, May 6, 2023 for the purpose of two (2) three-year regular term positions and one (1) one-year special term to fill vacancy.
TENAHA, TX
SC Commissioners' Court Special Meeting Agenda, Jan. 25

January 20, 2023 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 25th day of January, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
David's Daily Devotion for January 20

January 20, 2023 - Good Morning! It’s Friday, January 20. I’m blessed to be part of the Ministerial Alliance of Shelby County. This group of pastors has three basic purposes. We sponsor area events like the National Day of Prayer and the annual Community Thanksgiving Service. We’re part of the support network that helps those in need. And we host a monthly lunch - each third Thursday - for ministers to gather for fellowship and prayer.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Paul S. Grant

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 23, 2023, at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center. Bro. Micah McArthur will officiate. Born June 18, 1935, Paul was the son of Larry Grant and Iris Williams Grant. He served in the Air Force for 20 years and retired. Paul enjoyed his family and being around his grandkids.
CENTER, TX
Tenaha Varsities Take District Basketball Wins Over Visiting Joaquin

The Tenaha Lady Tigers and the Tenaha Tigers varsity basketball teams each took District 23 2A conference wins over Joaquin High School on Friday. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Rams by a 79-27 score and the Tigers beat the Rams by a 69-45 point margin. The Lady Tigers never...
TENAHA, TX

