January 20, 2023 - Good Morning! It’s Friday, January 20. I’m blessed to be part of the Ministerial Alliance of Shelby County. This group of pastors has three basic purposes. We sponsor area events like the National Day of Prayer and the annual Community Thanksgiving Service. We’re part of the support network that helps those in need. And we host a monthly lunch - each third Thursday - for ministers to gather for fellowship and prayer.

SHELBY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO