wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County man accused of stealing vehicle
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A Richville man is accused in a vehicle theft. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say while they were investigating a crash on the Rock Hollow Road in the town of Hermon on Saturday, they charged 35-year-old Jeffrey Bogrette with third-degree grand larceny. Deputies say...
Man arrested for allegedly touching two juveniles inappropriately
The suspect allegedly had inappropriate contact with juvenile males in Broadalbin and Johnstown.
Former St. Albans police officer found not guilty of assault
Mark Schwartz, 34, of Cambridge, was acquitted of a simple assault charge on Friday. The charge stemmed from a February 2019 incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former St. Albans police officer found not guilty of assault.
WHEC TV-10
NYSP: Man accused of making threats to County Executive is also connected to car break-ins
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police say the man accused of making threats to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and other county employees is connected to a rash of car break-ins. Troopers say they got a tip that Raymond Girard Jr. had been involved in car break-ins across...
Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for receiving international package of cocaine
WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man who admitted to trafficking cocaine shipped from overseas was sentenced in Luzerne County Court. Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Jhon G. Morales, 34, of Gildersleeve Street, to 22 months to four years in state prison on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Morales pled guilty to the charge Sept. 26.
Inmates bust out of Missouri prison, abscond with stolen car hours before they’re reported missing
Police in Missouri are searching for five inmates who escaped from a detention facility on Tuesday.
cnycentral.com
Three people taken to hospitals after multi-car crash in Cortland
Cortland, NY — Three people have been taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in Cortland Saturday morning. In a release, the Cortlandville Fire Department says they, along with TLC-EMS responded to Route 13 just after 11:15 am Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene minutes later fire officials say they proceeded to work to move an unconscious person from one of the vehicles.
Wilkes-Barre man charged with raping teen
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives arrested a man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in his apartment in Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Francis Mapp, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, was taken into custody when officers arrived at his apartment on Scott Street. Police say an investigation began when the victim and a […]
Did Anyone Lose a Jeep? Vehicle Discovered in Hudson Valley Woods
It's not every day you stumble across a Jeep in the woods. It's not uncommon for people to spend time treasure hunting in the Hudson Valley. Weekenders flock to the area's top hiking spots, even during the winter months, to enjoy all of the natural beauty that the region has to offer.
Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
theharlemvalleynews.net
UPDATED: suspect found dead
The State Police have positively identified the deceased suspect as Christopher T. Torres, 34, of Carmel, NY. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Southeast, New York – On January 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident which began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent. The Putnam County...
Get A Fine For Smoking Marijuana In These 6 Banned Places In NY
Although smoking marijuana is legal in New York, a recently passed law that bans smoking in 6 places.
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
beckersasc.com
Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds
Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
informnny.com
Florida Rep. Steube out of hospital after accident at home
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota said Saturday he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube said in an evening tweet that he remains “endlessly blessed by the prayers...
Can You Legally Hunt From Your Front Porch in Dutchess County NY?
Are you a licensed hunter in the State of New York? Do you know when you can legally go hunting and for what, depending on the time of year? While you eagerly await the next hunting season, here is something that most hunters should also know, maybe you already do know it. What is it?
What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?
New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
Very Creepy “White Indian” with Sword Spotted in WNY
Who is this person in the white Indian suit that we keep seeing? There is someone in an Indian suit that is kind of creepy, walking around Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and West Seneca. I was driving down Transit Road a couple of weeks ago and I saw this person slowly walking...
Greenidge crypto mining plant finishes installing screens in Seneca Lake
DRESDEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Greenidge Generation announced this week that it had finished installing wire screens on its Seneca Lake intake pipes a few days before its DEC-approved deadline. The cryptocurrency mining company announced on January 18, 2023 that it had finished installing the wire wedge screens on its intake pipes ahead of the Jan. […]
cnyhomepage.com
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for large part of the area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large section of Central New York including Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Expected snowfall can range from three to six inches, depending on the area. The Advisory will be in effect from 4:00PM, Sunday until 1:00PM, Monday.
