Saint Lawrence County, NY

wwnytv.com

St. Lawrence County man accused of stealing vehicle

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A Richville man is accused in a vehicle theft. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say while they were investigating a crash on the Rock Hollow Road in the town of Hermon on Saturday, they charged 35-year-old Jeffrey Bogrette with third-degree grand larceny. Deputies say...
HERMON, NY
cnycentral.com

Three people taken to hospitals after multi-car crash in Cortland

Cortland, NY — Three people have been taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in Cortland Saturday morning. In a release, the Cortlandville Fire Department says they, along with TLC-EMS responded to Route 13 just after 11:15 am Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene minutes later fire officials say they proceeded to work to move an unconscious person from one of the vehicles.
CORTLAND, NY
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man charged with raping teen

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives arrested a man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in his apartment in Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Francis Mapp, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, was taken into custody when officers arrived at his apartment on Scott Street. Police say an investigation began when the victim and a […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WIBX 950

Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?

When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
theharlemvalleynews.net

UPDATED: suspect found dead

The State Police have positively identified the deceased suspect as Christopher T. Torres, 34, of Carmel, NY. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Southeast, New York – On January 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident which began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent. The Putnam County...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
beckersasc.com

Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds

Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
informnny.com

Florida Rep. Steube out of hospital after accident at home

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota said Saturday he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube said in an evening tweet that he remains “endlessly blessed by the prayers...
SARASOTA, FL
101.5 WPDH

What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?

New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
LOUISIANA STATE
cnyhomepage.com

National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for large part of the area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large section of Central New York including Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Expected snowfall can range from three to six inches, depending on the area. The Advisory will be in effect from 4:00PM, Sunday until 1:00PM, Monday.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY

