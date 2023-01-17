ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmore, ND

kvrr.com

Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – An elderly man is dead after a single-car rollover crash in Grand Forks County. Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 Tuesday night on state highway 15 about 3 miles east of Northwood. The 75-year-old driver from Northwood was going west...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

Fundraiser for Aneta, N.D. man hit by SUV

ANETA, N.D. (KVRR) – A man has a long road to recovery in front of him after being struck by an SUV. Nathan Nolden’s family writes on GoFundMe he and his wife Brandy were returning home on New Year’s Eve during foggy conditions when their pickup slid off the road. While friends were helping him get his truck back on the road, an Escalade struck Nathan around 50 miles per hour.
ANETA, ND
Agriculture Online

Advice for a beginning farmer

Justin Zahradka, a young farmer from Lawton, North Dakota, has always wanted to farm and raise cattle for as long as he can remember. Editor, Lorrie Boyer talks with Justin to hear his advice on beginning a farm operation in North Dakota.
LAWTON, ND

