ANETA, N.D. (KVRR) – A man has a long road to recovery in front of him after being struck by an SUV. Nathan Nolden’s family writes on GoFundMe he and his wife Brandy were returning home on New Year’s Eve during foggy conditions when their pickup slid off the road. While friends were helping him get his truck back on the road, an Escalade struck Nathan around 50 miles per hour.

ANETA, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO