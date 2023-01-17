ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Three 13-year-olds among eight arrested for stealing cars in Midtown, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight people, including three 13-year-old boys, were arrested for stealing cars in Midtown Memphis on Monday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said it all started when a 2017 Hyundai Tucson was stolen from a house on Rembert Street around 8:20 a.m. on January 16, 2023.

Several hours later, around 2:10 p.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a crash on Madison Avenue. Witnesses told police that between eight and 10 armed suspects were trying to steal a Hyundai.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tuJox_0kHY5dUx00

That group was already in a Hyundai when they tried to steal the vehicle on Madison Avenue and the group crashed the two cars when they were trying to get away, according to police.

The group got out and ran when they saw officers, leading to a police search on the ground and even in the skies as the Aviation Unit looked for the car thieves.

Three of that group were arrested near Union Avenue and East Parkway. Four more were arrested on Washington Avenue and one other person was taken into custody at Avery and Herbert, police said.

Police said they found a stolen weapon during those arrests.

David Stockard, 18, was charged with attempted theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000, theft of a firearm between $1,000 and $2,500, unlawful possession of a weapon and evading arrest on foot.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000, attempted theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000 and evading arrest on foot.

Two other 13-year-olds were charged with theft of an automobile between $2,500 and $10,000, theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000, attempted theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000 and evading arrest on foot.

Two 15-year-old boys were charged with theft of an automobile between $2,500 and $10,000, theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000, attempted theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000 and evading arrest on foot.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000, theft of an automobile between $2,500 and $10,000, attempted theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000, theft of a firearm between $1,000 and $2,500, unlawful possession of a weapon and evading arrest on foot.

A 17-year-old was also arrested for theft of an automobile between $2,500 and $10,000, theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000, attempted theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000 and evading arrest on foot.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 29

Fed up patriot
5d ago

And they won’t set foot in jail so it will continue! Zero punishment equals lawlessness! It will be sad when they end up dead over a car. This must stop! Carjacking use to be an automatic life sentence! Now police get laughed at because weak on criminals is the new life. Get ready citizens the fight is going to be in your face because it’s spreading everywhere!

Reply(1)
14
Chase Robin
5d ago

Im sorry Parents should have to pay a Price as well...they should be locked you for Child neglect and for to Go to Parenting Classes

Reply(6)
12
Gary Fleming
5d ago

The Parents Are Responsible For Their Children Until They Turn 18. Arrest These Parents Not Taking Care Of Their Children

Reply(3)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man killed in Raleigh shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon. At approximately 3:05 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Austin Peay Highway, off Overbrook Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. This is still an ongoing...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mom left grieving after son shot to death in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis mom was left grieving after hearing the news that her son was gunned down in a Collierville neighborhood. Tawanda Scaife said her son’s life was apparently only worth $250 to the gunmen. Scaife said once the people responsible are in custody, she doesn’t even believe jail time for them is fair.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kiss 103.1 FM

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Shundale Barnett Released From Jail – Report

There are new developments in the Young Dolph murder case. One of the murder suspects, Shundale Barnett, has reportedly been released from jail. According to a Fox13Memphis report, published on Saturday (Jan. 21), Shundale Barnett bonded out of Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 24, 2022. He was then transferred to Clay County Jail in Henrietta, Texas, before being officially released on Jan. 21, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Corvette owner asks for help finding stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crime victim has turned to social media to find a distinctive car stolen outside the Cordova Costco last Saturday. The victim, who did not want to be identified, asked Nextdoor members to keep an eye out for a black and white convertible Corvette. She said it was taken from her in broad daylight […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pastor talks accountability after 5 officers fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, five Memphis Police officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols were fired. The 29-year-old man died in a hospital three days after his encounter with police. All of the officers who were fired are Black. One Memphis pastor, Earle Fisher, who is a Senior Pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church, said he is not surprised. “This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Thursday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
127K+
Followers
137K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy