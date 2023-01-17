Three 13-year-olds among eight arrested for stealing cars in Midtown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight people, including three 13-year-old boys, were arrested for stealing cars in Midtown Memphis on Monday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said it all started when a 2017 Hyundai Tucson was stolen from a house on Rembert Street around 8:20 a.m. on January 16, 2023.

Several hours later, around 2:10 p.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a crash on Madison Avenue. Witnesses told police that between eight and 10 armed suspects were trying to steal a Hyundai.

That group was already in a Hyundai when they tried to steal the vehicle on Madison Avenue and the group crashed the two cars when they were trying to get away, according to police.

The group got out and ran when they saw officers, leading to a police search on the ground and even in the skies as the Aviation Unit looked for the car thieves.

Three of that group were arrested near Union Avenue and East Parkway. Four more were arrested on Washington Avenue and one other person was taken into custody at Avery and Herbert, police said.

Police said they found a stolen weapon during those arrests.

David Stockard, 18, was charged with attempted theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000, theft of a firearm between $1,000 and $2,500, unlawful possession of a weapon and evading arrest on foot.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000, attempted theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000 and evading arrest on foot.

Two other 13-year-olds were charged with theft of an automobile between $2,500 and $10,000, theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000, attempted theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000 and evading arrest on foot.

Two 15-year-old boys were charged with theft of an automobile between $2,500 and $10,000, theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000, attempted theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000 and evading arrest on foot.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000, theft of an automobile between $2,500 and $10,000, attempted theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000, theft of a firearm between $1,000 and $2,500, unlawful possession of a weapon and evading arrest on foot.

A 17-year-old was also arrested for theft of an automobile between $2,500 and $10,000, theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000, attempted theft of an automobile between $10,000 and $60,000 and evading arrest on foot.

