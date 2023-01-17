Man found with meth, Xanax, stealing tools: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who was found with 401.5 grams of marijuana, 8.1 grams of meth, 211 Xanax pills, a loaded magazine with 223 rounds and much more on Monday.

According to MPD, around 3 a.m. January 16, officers saw a Kia Optima sitting at a Mobil gas station on Mt. Moriah Road. Police say they checked the car because stolen Kias and Hyundais had been recovered at the location.

Officers saw a man, Dantavious Mayse, sleeping in the driver’s seat, holding a small, clear plastic bag with a leafy substance inside. Police say they knocked on the window before opening the driver’s door and detaining the suspect.

After searching Mayse, they say they found the following:

Black Ruger-57

$671 in cash

Plastic bag with clear or white crystals

Bottle of unknown pills

Plastic bag with white, powdery residue

Single blue straw

Cigarette box with a folded one-dollar bill with a white powder substance

Officers placed Mayse in a squad car to search his vehicle. During the search, they found the following:

Backpack with several bottles of unknown pills

Clear plastic bags with multi-colored unknown pills

Two bottles of Promethazine

Red bag with marijuana

Fully loaded magazine with 223 rounds

Rifle with one bullet in the chamber

Several phones

Scale

Tools such as screwdrivers, pliers and window breakers

Mayes is set to appear in court on Tuesday. His bond is set for $90,000.

