ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man found with meth, Xanax, stealing tools: MPD

By Lawrencia Grose
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSyQu_0kHY5ccE00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who was found with 401.5 grams of marijuana, 8.1 grams of meth, 211 Xanax pills, a loaded magazine with 223 rounds and much more on Monday.

According to MPD, around 3 a.m. January 16, officers saw a Kia Optima sitting at a Mobil gas station on Mt. Moriah Road. Police say they checked the car because stolen Kias and Hyundais had been recovered at the location.

Officers saw a man, Dantavious Mayse, sleeping in the driver’s seat, holding a small, clear plastic bag with a leafy substance inside. Police say they knocked on the window before opening the driver’s door and detaining the suspect.

After searching Mayse, they say they found the following:

  • Black Ruger-57
  • $671 in cash
  • Plastic bag with clear or white crystals
  • Bottle of unknown pills
  • Plastic bag with white, powdery residue
  • Single blue straw
  • Cigarette box with a folded one-dollar bill with a white powder substance

Officers placed Mayse in a squad car to search his vehicle. During the search, they found the following:

  • Backpack with several bottles of unknown pills
  • Clear plastic bags with multi-colored unknown pills
  • Two bottles of Promethazine
  • Red bag with marijuana
  • Fully loaded magazine with 223 rounds
  • Rifle with one bullet in the chamber
  • Several phones
  • Scale
  • Tools such as screwdrivers, pliers and window breakers

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South .

Mayes is set to appear in court on Tuesday. His bond is set for $90,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 8

Deanna Yates
5d ago

getting high on your own supply and got caught slipping at least it was the laws and not the robbers or opps🤷🏾‍♀️

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man sticks gun in victim’s mouth in front of 2-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after they broke into a victim’s home and held him at gunpoint in front of a two-year-old. On January 21, officers responded to a home invasion in the 800 block of Stratford Road. According to reports, the victim told police that two men came to his home, one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis police looking for suspect of deadly Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they found a man dead on the scene after a mid-day shooting on Sunday. The incident took place in the 3200 block of Austin Peay highway, according to MPD. This is near the ALDI and U-Haul trailer supply store in Raleigh. Officers said they responded shortly after 3 p.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols family set to view footage of arrest Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorney are set to meet with city of Memphis officials Monday afternoon. At the meeting, they could view footage of Nichol’s arrest. For several days, many have been asking what happened to Tyre Nichols. “You know what they say, what’s done in the dark always […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed during robbery in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in custody after a robbery on Sunday night. According to reports, the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at the Z Market on South Perkins Road. As of now, it is unknown whether MPD is searching for another suspect or if anyone else was injured. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man killed in Raleigh shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon. At approximately 3:05 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Austin Peay Highway, off Overbrook Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. This is still an ongoing...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man fires 40 shots at girlfriend, bullets go into home with kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was arrested after shooting at his girlfriend 40 times in Whitehaven; the bullets entered the home of a woman and her two kids. According to reports, on January 20, a female victim told officers that she was shot at by her boyfriend, Charles Davis, in the 3400 block of Briar […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols investigation: five MPD officers fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department announced five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. “The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Family of Tyre Nichols’ demands more justice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols’ sister is speaking out against the Memphis Police Department after her brother was killed two weeks ago. On January 7, Nichols was taken into custody. His family says he was brutally beaten by officers during his arrest and died three days later. The incident sparked investigations by several agencies, ultimately, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Hot 99.1

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Shundale Barnett Released From Jail – Report

There are new developments in the Young Dolph murder case. One of the murder suspects, Shundale Barnett, has reportedly been released from jail. According to a Fox13Memphis report, published on Saturday (Jan. 21), Shundale Barnett bonded out of Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 24, 2022. He was then transferred to Clay County Jail in Henrietta, Texas, before being officially released on Jan. 21, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Thursday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pastor talks accountability after 5 officers fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, five Memphis Police officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols were fired. The 29-year-old man died in a hospital three days after his encounter with police. All of the officers who were fired are Black. One Memphis pastor, Earle Fisher, who is a Senior Pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church, said he is not surprised. “This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Popeye’s employees shaken after robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A morning shift at a Frayser Popeye’s turned violent for three employees. The incident left them with minor injuries, but it was a terrifying experience. WREG’s Ashley Paul spoke to one of the workers who says he just feels lucky to be alive.  Surveillance footage showing the Sunday morning attack at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two suspects sought in Cash App phone scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects they say sent money from a woman’s phone via Cash App without her consent. MPD said a woman was approached by two males who were selling candy Sunday on North Germantown Parkway near Wolfchase Galleria. The woman didn’t have any cash, but the police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy