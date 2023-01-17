Read full article on original website
Dickies’ New Collection Wants You to Enjoy the Brilliance of Spring
Quickly following up on its recently-presented Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Dickies is now unveiling its brand-new seasonal outdoor collection — and it’s inspired by the great outdoors and the current digital way of life. The collection starts with a selection of new Dickies pieces that take inspiration from vintage...
RANRA FW23 Is Centered Around Pillars of Emulation, Attentiveness, Nature and Sequence
Iceland-born, London-based label RANRA is grounded in gorpcore, constantly producing advanced technical garments that speak for themselves. Previously known by its former moniker Arnar Mār Jōnsson, he launched the imprint alongside Luke Stevens, who have both continued to deliver transitional menswear for the great outdoors. For Spring/Summer 2023,...
adidas Presents Its Stan Smith Recon in "Core White"
Has just presented a brand-new iteration of its Stan Smith silhouette. Over the years, adidas has unveiled various editions of the Stan Smith in a selection of different styles. The low-top tennis shoe has also been available in nearly every color imaginable and additional approaches to the model have notably included high-end iterations that have continued to grow and evolve over time.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
The Nike Dunk Low "Team Red" Receives Vintage Touches
Will seamlessly continue to push its Dunk Low model onto retail shelves globally throughout the new year, reimagining several existing colorways with refreshed touches that give it a new life. The two-toned “Team Red” rendition will be making a return — and although it already launched in 2022 — the...
The New Balance 550 Gets Treated With "LA Rams" Team Hues
Following the reveal of the “Pine Green” colorway, Boston-based imprint New Balance is preparing to debut several 550 colorways across 2023. Several renditions are already on our watchlist, including the field-ready “LA Rams” edition. The Los Angeles-based NFL team now receives its own team-inspired colorway, featuring...
Madhappy Gets Cozy With UGG's Classic Ultra Mini Boot
Madhappy, the global lifestyle imprint that’s “on a mission to make the world a more optimistic place,” has revealed its first-ever collaboration with the premium, plushy footwear purveyor UGG. For Spring/Summer 2023, they’ve united for a capsule of comfort-first sheepskin boots that drives Madhappy’s conversations around mental health on UGG’s key product.
RAINS' Puffer Boot Pushes 3D-Printing Technology Forward
On its Paris Fashion Week runway, Denmark-based label RAINS debuted its first-ever 3D-printed shoe, made in collaboration with Zellerfeld. Dubbed the “Puffer Boot,” the silhouette looks like an artifact from the future. Its conceptual-yet-function design boats an organic shape with a purposeful, sculptural appearance mimicking that of a stone carving. An innovation purveyor, RAINS planted a newly-developed, printed puffer element on the instep, consisting of 90% air.
STAMPD Unveils Its Spring 1 “Street Dreams” Capsule Lookbook
Launching its first spring collection, STAMPD Spring/Summer 2023 with a capsule of casual staples in a muted color scheme. Drawing inspiration from automobiles’ chrome and pinstriped finishes, the collection, specifically the lookbook, expresses a dream-like, So-Cal skater perspective, aptly titled “Street Dreams”. In this collection, STAMPD also debuted a flame-shaped silver chrome graphic motif as its new logo to evoke rebellious grunge appeal inspired by the mid-‘90s.
Fear of God and Birkenstock Introduce "Los Feliz" Sandals
Named after the Los Angeles neighborhood of “Los Feliz,” the footwear proposition was inspired by the unique hillside enclaves of the area — combining the “easy, elevated fluidity” of Fear of God and the purity of Birkenstock’s iconic silhouettes. Calf suede and wool felt uppers incorporate a monolithic strap closure and below are cork-latex footbeds in tonal suede and translucent rubber soles. Finer design cues include deep heel cups, raw edge outsoles, and co-branding on the heel.
Nike Adds Chrome Caps to Its Air Force 1 Swooshes
Bruce Kilgore’s Nike Air Force 1 silhouette has just been presented in a new clean colorway, just in time for Spring. Over recent times, the Swoosh has presented various iterations of the Air Force 1 — such as the “Four Horseman” and “Valentines Day” – as well as a number of high-profile collaborations with the likes of Billie Eilish and JJJJound.
Sunne Harvests Solar Energy Into a Self-Powered Gradient Light
Taking the innovation of solar energy to a new level, Sunne introduces a self-powered lamp that harnesses the power of natural light to illuminate your home in gradient hues. Concocted by Marjan van Aubel, the lamp captures, stores, and produces light within three settings — Sunne Rise, Sunne Set and Sunne Light.
doublet FW23 Presented Furry Looks and Voguing Mice
Despite being sat outside, doublet‘s Fall/Winter 2023 collection managed to put a smile on our faces. Debuting as part of Paris Fashion Week, Masayuki Ino invited attendees into a frankly hilarious world of voguing mice, fluffy bunny costumes, and models that walked with a sense of urgency (or maybe it was just the -1 degree temperatures).
WINNIE New York Crafts a Wardrobe of Tailored Timelessness for FW23
Crowned as one of Hypebeast’s Best Emerging Menswear Brands of 2022, WINNIE New York has now taken to Paris Fashion Week to present its class of menswear for Fall/Winter 2023. Founded in 2018 by Idris Balogun following stints on Savile Row in London, as well as at Burberry and Tom Ford, the designer has honed his craft of refinement, not focusing necessarily on silhouettes (albeit, they are spot on), but rather a catalog of work that’s simply timeless.
MAXIME’s New Collection Explores "The Beauty of Imperfection"
British brand MAXIME has just unveiled its latest collection, “Edition 5: The Beauty of Imperfection” — and you can see it IRL for the first time in Paris now. Throughout the UK there is a wide variety of streetwear brands — such as Cortiez, Clints, and PICANTE — that are flying the British flag to the fullest. However, on the other hand, there’s also a collection of contemporary labels that are doing things in their own way with nothing but understated class in mind — one brand doing this is MAXIME.
Official Look at the Andersson Bell x ASICS GEL-Sonoma 15-50
Followings its joint HN2-S PROTOBLAST in 2022 and GEL-1090 series in 2021, Andersson Bell and. now link up a third consecutive year for a trio of GEL-Sonoma 15-50 sneakers. The third project was conceived as a technical sneaker optimized for trail running. Opting for a fresh new look, the iconic hiking-inspired lace webbing from past collaborations has been removed in favor of eyelet straps that span across the toe box. Uppers are found in a mix of mesh and heavy-duty fabrics that come together to form a robust and intricate assembly. Midsoles are scooped in a wave formation and rounding out the look are abrasion-resistant AHAR™ treaded outsoles.
Genre-Bending Artist Amber Park Launches PLAY! POP! GO!
As digital creators and Web3 become more prominent in fashion, PLAY! POP! GO! is a new brand that’s dressing the next generation of creators. Founded by multi-hyphenate artist Amber Park, PLAY! POP! GO! offers a unique combination of physical apparel and digital collectibles for its fans. Starting in March of 2023, the brand’s first collection will be available at its website and select retailers.
NEEDLES Serves up Moody Hues and Snazzy Patterns for FW23
Returning this season in its signature retro Americana aesthetics, NEEDLES has unveiled its lookbook for Fall/Winter 2023. Brimming with jazzed-up co-ords and ritzy outerwear, Keizo Shimizu rendered the lineup in his usual vintage-inspired patterns, all in a palette of moody and jewel tones. The collection comprises a mix of menswear...
Keychron Unveils Q1 Pro Full-Aluminium Keyboard
After making waves with their Q series, introducing the first-ever line of custom programmable mechanical keyboards, Keychron is now back to push the boundaries once again with the Q1 Pro, the world’s first mass-produced wireless keyboard in full aluminum that can be fully customized through QMK/VIA software. The software allows users to remap any key and create commands, shortcuts, or key combinations.
Bombay Sapphire® Celebrates Expression With Saw This, Made This Immersive Gallery at HBX
Bombay Sapphire® embodies the ethos of innovation and constant inspiration, as its rich, botanical flavor is informed by the beauty of nature. The brand is not only committed to practicing self-expression, but to sharing it with its audiences as well. Lighting the spark for a new generation of artists...
