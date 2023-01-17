ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
msn.com

Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit

Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
NBC Connecticut

Ron Klain, Biden's White House Chief of Staff, Is Reportedly Expected to Step Down

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is preparing to step down in the coming weeks, according to a report from The New York Times. Klain, a longtime adviser to President Joe Biden, supported Biden through his 2020 campaign and has helped guide his administration since he was elected to office.
NBC Connecticut

Jeff Zients Reportedly Will Be Biden's Next Chief of Staff

Jeff Zients will serve as President Joe Biden's next chief of staff, according to media reports on Sunday. Zients has previously helped steer the Biden administration's Covid-19 response and carry out its ambitious vaccine campaign. Though Zients has a relatively limited political background compared to Ron Klain, he is a...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Connecticut

Here's What You Need to Know About a Blockbuster Court Fight Over Cuba's Debt

The Cuban government is facing a high-stakes court case over unpaid commercial debt. If Cuba loses, it could ultimately cost the island nation billions. The loans in question were denominated in German Deutschmarks, a currency that no longer exists. Accusations of bribery, an imprisoned Cuban bank official and Interpol all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy