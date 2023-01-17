Read full article on original website
Treasury Secretary Yellen kickstarts Biden administration visit to Africa
The Biden administration’s big push to engage more with Africa is underway as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen begins a 10-day visit aimed at promoting all the economic possibilities that lie between the U.S. and the world’s second-largest continent. Yellen is the first administration official to visit the continent...
WATCH: Justice Department announces arrest of Russian cryptocurrency founder
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian national who founded a cryptocurrency exchange that the Justice Department says became a haven for the proceeds of criminal activity has been arrested, federal officials said Wednesday. Watch the full event in the player above. Anatoly Legkodymov, who lives in China, was arrested Tuesday...
Musk’s Twitter changes put ‘rocket boosters’ on climate change misinformation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Search for the word “climate” on Twitter and the first automatic recommendation isn’t “climate crisis” or “climate jobs” or even “climate change” but instead “climate scam.”. Clicking on the recommendation yields dozens of posts denying the...
Ukrainian grain ship inspections decreased by half since October
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a U.N.-brokered wartime agreement, creating backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry, United Nations and Ukrainian officials say. Some...
WATCH: NATO allies U.S., Turkey meet in Washington amid disagreements on war in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Turkey on Wednesday looked to brush aside differences that have strained relations for years but were unable to report progress in resolving disagreements over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and NATO expansion that have soured ties between the allies. Watch the joint...
Israel and Palestinians clash at UN Security Council meeting as tensions rise
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Israel’s U.N. ambassador accused the Palestinians on Wednesday of stabbing a knife into any chance for reconciliation by seeking an advisory opinion from the U.N.’s highest court on Israel’s decades-old occupation — and the Palestinian U.N. envoy accused Israel’s new government of seeking to crush its people.
WATCH: State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks on Blinken’s meeting with Turkey’s foreign minister
The United States and Turkey on Wednesday looked to brush aside differences that have strained relations for years but were unable to report progress in resolving disagreements over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and NATO expansion that have soured ties between the allies. Watch the briefing in the player above.
At the World Economic Forum, Zelenskyy urges allies to speed up push against Russia
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told political leaders at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos that supplies of Western weapons must come quicker than Russia’s attacks, urging the world to move faster because “tragedies are outpacing life; the tyranny is outpacing democracy.”. Zelenskyy,...
UK Prime Minister Sunak pushes ahead on plan to remove all EU laws
LONDON (AP) — First came Brexit. Now comes Britain’s bonfire of European laws. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is pushing ahead with a contentious plan to remove all remaining European Union laws from Britain’s statute book by the end of 2023, despite opponents’ claims that the move is rash and unworkable.
Analysis: Why tensions are high over a blockaded road in Azerbaijan
MOSCOW (AP) — Two years after Azerbaijan and Armenia ended a war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians, tensions between the countries are again high in a dispute over a six-kilometer (nearly four-mile) road known as the Lachin Corridor. The winding road, which is the...
WATCH LIVE: State Department gives news briefing as U.S. and Turkey try to close rift
State Department spokesman Vedant Patel will hold a news briefing on Thursday as the U.S. and try to close rift between the two countries. The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above. The United States and Turkey on Wednesday looked to brush aside...
WATCH: State Department gives news briefing as Russia opens espionage case against an American
Russia’s Federal Security Service said Thursday it has initiated an espionage case against a U.S. citizen, but did not name the person or specify whether they were in custody. Watch the briefing in the player above. In a brief statement, the FSB service said the American is “suspected of...
Chris Hipkins set to become New Zealand’s next prime minister after Jacinta Ardern steps down
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand’s next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the contest Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern. Hipkins, 44, must still get an endorsement Sunday from his Labour Party colleagues in Parliament...
Tear gas fired at Congo protesters opposing presence of foreign troops
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Police fired tear gas at demonstrators in eastern Congo on Wednesday after dozens of people took part in an unauthorized protest in Goma against the presence of foreign troops to help quell violence from armed groups. Authorities later detained some participants, as well as some...
Yellen hails rising U.S.-Africa relations after visiting young entrepreneurs in Senegal
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — On a humid but remarkably cool Friday in Dakar, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen caravanned from a government building to a business incubator, set to end her day at the president’s residence, spreading a message of mutually beneficial U.S.-Africa relations. She came to talk...
Asia’s hopes for Lunar New Year boom fizzle as Chinese tourists stay home
BANGKOK (AP) — A hoped-for boom in Chinese tourism in Asia over next week’s Lunar New Year holidays looks set to be more of a blip as most travelers opt to stay inside China if they go anywhere. From the beaches of Bali to Hokkaido’s powdery ski slopes,...
U.S. drops case against New York City cop accused of spying for China
NEW YORK (AP) — Charges against a New York City police officer accused of spying on behalf of China were formally dropped Thursday after U.S. prosecutors said they uncovered new information that warranted the dismissal. It ended a two-year ordeal for Baimadajie Angwang, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in...
Brazil’s army chief fired in aftermath of far-right capital riot
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired Brazil’s army chief Saturday amid concerns over threats to the country’s democracy following the Jan. 8 uprising in the capital by far-right protesters. The official website of the Brazilian armed forces said Gen. Julio Cesar de...
Analysis: What is the debt ceiling?
Republicans and Democrats are again preparing to play a game of chicken over the U.S. debt ceiling – with the nation’s financial stability at stake. The Treasury Department on Jan. 13, 2023, said it expects the U.S. to hit the current debt limit of $31.38 trillion on Jan. 19. After that, the government will take “extraordinary measures” – which could extend the deadline until May or June – to avoid default.
UN says Taliban is divided on whether or not to restore women’s rights
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A delegation led by the highest-ranking woman at the United Nations urged the Taliban during a four-day visit to Afghanistan that ended Friday to reverse their crackdown on women and girls. Some Taliban officials were more open to restoring women’s rights but others were clearly opposed, a U.N. spokesman said.
