A piece of Kobe Bryant's final game floor just sold for $800,000

By Matthew Kish
 5 days ago

A piece of floor that Kobe Bryant signed after his final game sold for $800,000.

Juan Ocampo/NBAE/Getty Image

  • The buyer purchased the floor from Rally, which sells shares of collectibles.
  • Rally first listed shares of the floor for sale in March 2021.
  • The floor was valued at $800,000 when shares first sold.

A buyer has purchased a piece of the game floor from Kobe Bryant's final game for $800,000.

The autographed piece of floor features the No. 8, one of two uniform numbers Bryant wore during his NBA career. Bryant signed the floor after scoring 60 points in his legendary final game on April 13, 2016.

Rally purchases collectibles — ranging from vintage cards to sports memorabilia — and sells shares to the public, similar to how the IPO of a private company works. It also exits investments, similar to how public companies get sold.

The piece of game floor was the 43rd collectible sold through Rally.

Rally listed shares of the floor for sale in March 2021 with an $800,000 valuation.

"It encapsulates everything we look for in assets for Rally — a tangible piece of history with immense cultural relevance and emotional connection," Rally Chief Product Officer Rob Petrozzo previously told Insider .

While there's some weakness in the market for collectibles, the most unique pieces with the most compelling stories remain coveted. Rally recently sold a pair of game-worn Michael Jordan shoes for a record $92,000.

Bryant's signature Nike sneakers are still worn by many NBA players . He and his daughter Gianna died in a January 2020 helicopter crash .

Read the original article on Business Insider

