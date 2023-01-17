ELKRIDGE, MD – An unidentified adult woman was struck and killed by a passing vehicle on Saturday. At around 3:30 pm, Howard County Police Department officers arrived on scene on Washington Boulevard in the area of Meadowridge Road. They located an adult female deceased in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle that struck her remained on scene and was uninjured. At this time no charges have been filed and detectives are continuing their investigation. The identity of the victim was not released. The post Pedestrian struck and killed in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.

ELKRIDGE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO