Clinton, SC

City of Laurens is back in the residential waste removal business

Laurens City Council voted on Thursday night to get back into the residential waste removal business beginning February 27, 2023. By providing these services in-house, City Council’s action keeps monthly fees at their current level, well-below the rates of neighboring municipalities. In addition to ensuring a seamless transition of services when the City’s contract with Green for Life Environmental (GFL) ends in March, the City will also replace the aging facilities which house the Streets and Sanitation Department and provide a new “convenience center” intended to reduce instances of illegal dumping. Providing residential trash services in-house is expected to save the City approximately $132,000 each year.
Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction

Ride to End Alzheimer's seeks to raise $1M

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A meet and greet was held Friday night for riders, volunteers and supporters of the Ride to End Alzheimer's South Carolina. Dozens turned out at the "The Whale A Craft Beer Collective" in downtown Greenville. WYFF News 4 is determined to go the distance for all...
Proterra Moves Electric Bus Manufacturing to South Carolina Facilities

Proterra Inc. is concentrating electric bus and battery manufacturing at its larger South Carolina production facilities following an exit from the company’s City of Industry, Calif., plant by the end of 2023. The company’s decision to consolidate electric bus and battery production in South Carolina does not affect Proterra’s...
Worker Airlifted to Burn Unit

Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen.
Egg prices soar nation-wide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Egg prices are continuing to soar across the U.S. and many of you are seeing those impacts as you head to the grocery store. But one South Carolina breakfast franchise isn’t having to scramble to get the millions of eggs they serve up each year.
More than 200 workers told Timken plant closing, official says

GAFFNEY, S.C. — More than 200 Upstate workers were informed on Monday they will soon be out of a job. The Timken Company notified about 225 people who work at its bearings facility in Gaffney that the plant will be closing and gradually winding down operations by the end of the year, according to Scott Schroeder, the company's media relations director.
New subdivision coming to West Greenville

Here’s a recap of the City of Greenville Planning Commission’s January meeting:. Approved: Major Subdivision on Bob Street and Pack Street. Applicant Neal Fogleman presented plans to divide one lot into four lots located on Bob Street and Pack Street. Fogleman intends to build a single-family home on one lot and sell the remaining three lots. Located on the intersection of Bob Street and Pack Street, the development utilizes public roads with no proposed new streets.
Where Are The Best Thrift Shops in South Carolina

- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
SCDOT entering next phase of Woodruff Road Congestion Relief Project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Woodruff Road Congestion Relief Project started in 2017. Even though we still have many years to go before we’ll actually see progress, SC Department of Transportation officials are working on it now. This Spring, they’ll enter phase four of the project. “The...
Former Employee Of Timken Speaks on Closing of Manufacturing Plant

A look at some new numbers showing just how many new businesses are coming to the area. New details about a fire that left two children dead. Furman University Receives a 10 Million Dollar Donation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Furman University received a 10 million dollar donation to go...
This $2.195M Beautiful Estate Affords Priceless Privacy and Comfort in Greenville, SC

The Estate in Greenville is a luxurious home showcasing dramatic landscape renovation with park-like surroundings now available for sale. This home located at 15 Greenlee Hill Ct, Greenville, South Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ronnetta Griffin (864 884-8369) – Griffin Fine Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greenville.
Tyger River Correctional Institution celebrates opening of new chapel for inmates

ENOREE, S.C. — Inmates at Tyger River Correctional Institution now have a chapel where they can worship. Department of Corrections officials and inmates officially opened the medium security prison's new chapel Thursday morning. The effort was spearheaded by former South Carolina Supreme Court Justice E. C. Burnett. Part of...
