golaurens.com
City of Laurens is back in the residential waste removal business
Laurens City Council voted on Thursday night to get back into the residential waste removal business beginning February 27, 2023. By providing these services in-house, City Council’s action keeps monthly fees at their current level, well-below the rates of neighboring municipalities. In addition to ensuring a seamless transition of services when the City’s contract with Green for Life Environmental (GFL) ends in March, the City will also replace the aging facilities which house the Streets and Sanitation Department and provide a new “convenience center” intended to reduce instances of illegal dumping. Providing residential trash services in-house is expected to save the City approximately $132,000 each year.
wspa.com
Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction
Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction. New Swamp Rabbit Trail Detour. New changes along the Swamp Rabbit Trail began today as crews continue to work on the McDaniel...
WYFF4.com
Ride to End Alzheimer's seeks to raise $1M
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A meet and greet was held Friday night for riders, volunteers and supporters of the Ride to End Alzheimer's South Carolina. Dozens turned out at the "The Whale A Craft Beer Collective" in downtown Greenville. WYFF News 4 is determined to go the distance for all...
Spartanburg Co. beginning welfare calls program
Living alone and away from family can be worrisome for many people.
ngtnews.com
Proterra Moves Electric Bus Manufacturing to South Carolina Facilities
Proterra Inc. is concentrating electric bus and battery manufacturing at its larger South Carolina production facilities following an exit from the company’s City of Industry, Calif., plant by the end of 2023. The company’s decision to consolidate electric bus and battery production in South Carolina does not affect Proterra’s...
FOX Carolina
Worker Airlifted to Burn Unit
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen.
abccolumbia.com
Egg prices soar nation-wide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Egg prices are continuing to soar across the U.S. and many of you are seeing those impacts as you head to the grocery store. But one South Carolina breakfast franchise isn’t having to scramble to get the millions of eggs they serve up each year.
FOX Carolina
Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance customer upset about prescription benefit change
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stephanie Baker says a year ago she started getting her medications from Howard’s Pharmacy in Simpsonville. “They were local and I really wanted to support a local business here in Simpsonville,” Baker said. But this year her pharmacy told her she would soon...
WYFF4.com
More than 200 workers told Timken plant closing, official says
GAFFNEY, S.C. — More than 200 Upstate workers were informed on Monday they will soon be out of a job. The Timken Company notified about 225 people who work at its bearings facility in Gaffney that the plant will be closing and gradually winding down operations by the end of the year, according to Scott Schroeder, the company's media relations director.
greenvillejournal.com
New subdivision coming to West Greenville
Here’s a recap of the City of Greenville Planning Commission’s January meeting:. Approved: Major Subdivision on Bob Street and Pack Street. Applicant Neal Fogleman presented plans to divide one lot into four lots located on Bob Street and Pack Street. Fogleman intends to build a single-family home on one lot and sell the remaining three lots. Located on the intersection of Bob Street and Pack Street, the development utilizes public roads with no proposed new streets.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Thrift Shops in South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
FOX Carolina
SCDOT entering next phase of Woodruff Road Congestion Relief Project
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Woodruff Road Congestion Relief Project started in 2017. Even though we still have many years to go before we’ll actually see progress, SC Department of Transportation officials are working on it now. This Spring, they’ll enter phase four of the project. “The...
WIS-TV
Columbia police say they found 20 pounds of real marijuana at a CBD store in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges in Five Points after a search by police. One of the suspects was a manager at a CBD store. A search warrant on Crowntown Cannabis at 610 Harden Street, recovered approximately 15-20 pounds of green plant-like material believed to be marijuana. It was seized along with THC hash oil and edible samples.
FOX Carolina
Former Employee Of Timken Speaks on Closing of Manufacturing Plant
A look at some new numbers showing just how many new businesses are coming to the area. New details about a fire that left two children dead. Furman University Receives a 10 Million Dollar Donation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Furman University received a 10 million dollar donation to go...
luxury-houses.net
This $2.195M Beautiful Estate Affords Priceless Privacy and Comfort in Greenville, SC
The Estate in Greenville is a luxurious home showcasing dramatic landscape renovation with park-like surroundings now available for sale. This home located at 15 Greenlee Hill Ct, Greenville, South Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ronnetta Griffin (864 884-8369) – Griffin Fine Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greenville.
Harden Street store manager arrested, others cited in Five Points drug investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Multiple people have been charged with drug-related offenses following a search warrant served at a Five Points store on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Columbia Police Department, officers along with agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division searched Crowntown Cannabis located at 610 Harden Street in the afternoon hours.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Tyger River Correctional Institution celebrates opening of new chapel for inmates
ENOREE, S.C. — Inmates at Tyger River Correctional Institution now have a chapel where they can worship. Department of Corrections officials and inmates officially opened the medium security prison's new chapel Thursday morning. The effort was spearheaded by former South Carolina Supreme Court Justice E. C. Burnett. Part of...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
WYFF4.com
'He could be anywhere': Spartanburg man disappears and family pleads for answers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The family of a Spartanburg man is looking for answers after he disappeared Monday. "Baffled, confused. I don't quite understand what's going on," Lisa Wood said. Wood said it has been a tough few days since learning her brother Shawn Ray disappeared. She said her brother...
