FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox5atlanta.com
Zoo Atlanta hawk killed by wild animal, officials say
ATLANTA - Zoo Atlanta is mourning the sudden death of a Harris Hawk named, Tahoe. Zoo officials said Friday Tahoe died from an altercation with a wild animal in a "secure outdoor mew" within the zoo. Zoo Atlanta is still working to determine what happened, and they plan to implement...
fox5atlanta.com
Study projects how much time, money is lost being stuck in Atlanta traffic
ATLANTA - A new report from Inrix says Atlanta drivers wasted more than 70 hours stuck in traffic in 2022. The report’s author says Atlanta has not reached pre-pandemic travel levels, yet, which likely means that time stuck on the road will get even worse in 2023. Steve May...
fox5atlanta.com
World's top bull riders come to Atlanta for 'Unleash the Beast' event
For two nights only, the top 40 bull riders in the world will gather in Gwinnett County to compete in one of the most exciting sports events to witness. One of them is Dakota Louis, and he joins Good Day's Alyse Eady to talk about the skill of bull riding and what fans can expect.
fox5atlanta.com
Timeline: How 'Stop Cop City' movement led to violent Downtown protest against Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Downtown Atlanta on Jan. 21 flooded with people demanding justice for an activist killed near the site of a planned Atlanta Police Department training facility. Law enforcement said the protestor, who law enforcement identified as 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, opened fire on a Georgia State Patrol trooper before other officers returned fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Meet Little Dariya Denise: Baby born to couple in the middle of Atlanta traffic
ATLANTA - Everyone has a story about Atlanta traffic, but one couple might know more than most. That is because their baby was born in traffic along Interstate 75. It was a typical busy Tuesday in November on the interstate. Loston and Deshai Fudd were in traffic. "Literally, my water...
fox5atlanta.com
Local, state, federal officials in Georgia decry violence in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA - People threw rocks and fireworks in front of the Atlanta Police Foundation officers, lit an Atlanta police car on fire, smashed windows and painted anti-police graffiti in Downtown Atlanta on Saturday night. The violence came days after law enforcement shot and killed an environmental activist who the Georgia...
fox5atlanta.com
Chaos breaks out at downtown Atlanta protest over planned police training center
Protestors took to the street of downtown Atlanta to continue a protest against the planned police training center that critics have called "Cop City". What began as a peaceful protest broke out around 6 p.m. when some people began throwing bricks at businesses and igniting fireworks in the street.
fox5atlanta.com
New report details just how bad traffic is in metro Atlanta
Drivers know how bad Atlanta traffic can be if they have ever gotten themselves stuck in rush hour traffic. The bottlenecks and congestion leave traffic at a crawl in some places.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police chief calls downtown Atlanta riot 'terrorism'
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist or an attorney to tell you that setting fires and breaking windows isn’t protesting. It is terrorism," Police Chief Schierbaum said during a press conference with Mayor Andre Dickens.
fox5atlanta.com
Downtown Atlanta protest turns into riot, six arrested, police say
ATLANTA - What started as a peaceful protest against the death of a Georgia-based activist took a violent turn in downtown Atlanta Saturday evening when people began throwing bricks at buildings and setting fire to police vehicles. In a joint news conference, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Police Chief Darin Schierbaum made their stance on this very clear: They will always support and protect the first amendment right to peacefully protest, there is no room for violence in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Burgers with Buck takes a bite out of Midtown's Bold Monk Brewing Company
Bold Monk Brewing Company's name represents a thoughtful person of strength. Burgers with Buck paid the West Midtown brewery and visit this week and we've been thinking about it ever since.
fox5atlanta.com
Overnight fire at College Park apartments leaves multiple families without homes
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - An overnight fire in College Park has left a dozen families searching for new homes Saturday. Officials tell FOX 5 the first started shortly after midnight at the Beacon Ridge Apartment Complex on the 5400 block of Old National Higway. At least five units were damaged...
fox5atlanta.com
Trilith Studios gives big ‘thank you’ gift to Piedmont Fayette Hospital ER staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Emergency room workers in Fayette County have gotten a big thank you from a metro Atlanta movie studio. Trillith Studios, which is home to many of the Marvel movies, renovated the break room at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. It is a project called Reel People Care. Reel as...
fox5atlanta.com
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Brookhaven apartments, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police in Brookhaven said a person died after multiple people were shot at an apartment complex off of Buford Highway on Sunday. Police did not specify if officers arrested or identified a suspect. Three people were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown. FOX 5 Atlanta is working...
fox5atlanta.com
City council members debate over MARTA expenses
MARTA and Atlanta government leaders promised citizens new projects including state of the art light rail, but can they keep that promise after what may be a shortfall of a billion dollars? City council members picked up the debate this week, calling for transportation executives to explain.
fox5atlanta.com
Trilith Studios renovates Piedmont Hospital break room
Emergency room workers in Fayette County have gotten a big thank you from a local movie studio. Trillith Studios, which is home to many of the Marvel movies, renovated the breakroom at Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
'Cop City' shooting: GBI releases names of man killed by officers, arrested during sweep
ATLANTA - The name of the man shot and killed by officers near the site of the controversial "Cop City" Atlanta Public Safety Training Center during a sweep on Wednesday has been released. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran opened fire on a Georgia State...
fox5atlanta.com
13-year-old killed in SW Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a teenager died after being shot multiple times Saturday night in southwest Atlanta. Police responded to 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at around 11:24 p.m. Police said they found a boy there with multiple gunshot wounds and first responders rushed him to Grady Memorial...
fox5atlanta.com
Trading cards worth thousands stolen from Roswell store
ROSWELL, Ga - A man with a sledgehammer smashed his way into Dave's Sports Cards in Roswell last week. Owner Dave Olivieri says the thief was likely in the store before, because he went straight to the vault where the high-end boxes and single cards are kept. "Things that are...
fox5atlanta.com
Ballistics report matches gun found on protester to bullet fired at trooper, GBI says
The GBI says a bullet from this gun matches the one that struck the trooper as tensions came to a head Wednesday morning near the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Opponents of what they call "Cop City" gathered for a memorial to honor their friend killed in during that “clearing sweep.”
