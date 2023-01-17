ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Zoo Atlanta hawk killed by wild animal, officials say

ATLANTA - Zoo Atlanta is mourning the sudden death of a Harris Hawk named, Tahoe. Zoo officials said Friday Tahoe died from an altercation with a wild animal in a "secure outdoor mew" within the zoo. Zoo Atlanta is still working to determine what happened, and they plan to implement...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Timeline: How 'Stop Cop City' movement led to violent Downtown protest against Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Downtown Atlanta on Jan. 21 flooded with people demanding justice for an activist killed near the site of a planned Atlanta Police Department training facility. Law enforcement said the protestor, who law enforcement identified as 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, opened fire on a Georgia State Patrol trooper before other officers returned fire.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Local, state, federal officials in Georgia decry violence in Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA - People threw rocks and fireworks in front of the Atlanta Police Foundation officers, lit an Atlanta police car on fire, smashed windows and painted anti-police graffiti in Downtown Atlanta on Saturday night. The violence came days after law enforcement shot and killed an environmental activist who the Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Downtown Atlanta protest turns into riot, six arrested, police say

ATLANTA - What started as a peaceful protest against the death of a Georgia-based activist took a violent turn in downtown Atlanta Saturday evening when people began throwing bricks at buildings and setting fire to police vehicles. In a joint news conference, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Police Chief Darin Schierbaum made their stance on this very clear: They will always support and protect the first amendment right to peacefully protest, there is no room for violence in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Brookhaven apartments, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police in Brookhaven said a person died after multiple people were shot at an apartment complex off of Buford Highway on Sunday. Police did not specify if officers arrested or identified a suspect. Three people were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown. FOX 5 Atlanta is working...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

City council members debate over MARTA expenses

MARTA and Atlanta government leaders promised citizens new projects including state of the art light rail, but can they keep that promise after what may be a shortfall of a billion dollars? City council members picked up the debate this week, calling for transportation executives to explain.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

13-year-old killed in SW Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a teenager died after being shot multiple times Saturday night in southwest Atlanta. Police responded to 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at around 11:24 p.m. Police said they found a boy there with multiple gunshot wounds and first responders rushed him to Grady Memorial...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trading cards worth thousands stolen from Roswell store

ROSWELL, Ga - A man with a sledgehammer smashed his way into Dave's Sports Cards in Roswell last week. Owner Dave Olivieri says the thief was likely in the store before, because he went straight to the vault where the high-end boxes and single cards are kept. "Things that are...
ROSWELL, GA

