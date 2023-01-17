ATLANTA - What started as a peaceful protest against the death of a Georgia-based activist took a violent turn in downtown Atlanta Saturday evening when people began throwing bricks at buildings and setting fire to police vehicles. In a joint news conference, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Police Chief Darin Schierbaum made their stance on this very clear: They will always support and protect the first amendment right to peacefully protest, there is no room for violence in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO