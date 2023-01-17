Read full article on original website
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
