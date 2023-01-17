Read full article on original website
Here’s How Much Indiana’s Bad Roads Cost You Per Year
Indiana has quite a few unmaintained roads all throughout the state, but do you have any idea how much these roads cost you per year to fix up?. Indiana is known as "The Crossroads of America," mainly because the city of Indianapolis is the hub for several major Interstate highways that crisscross the state, connecting Hoosiers to the rest of the United States. Recently, the state of Indiana was named one of the best states in the entire country to drive in. However, I think we all can agree that some of these roads that we use on a daily basis need a little bit of fixing. Whether it be due to way too many potholes, cracking roadways, or any other reason a road might be unmaintained, we understand that it costs money, quite a bit of it, to fix.
wboi.org
Happy national popcorn day; Indiana #1 producer of the crop
Today is national popcorn day, and for Hoosiers that should be cause for celebration. That’s because in 2021, Indiana took the top spot in the nation’s popcorn production. Traditionally, Nebraska is the top producing state followed closely by Indiana. In 2021, over 97,000 acres of popcorn stalks were...
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
WISH-TV
For $16 million, Indiana’s first riverboat casino can be yours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s first riverboat casino is up for sale again. New Orleans Paddlewheels Inc. has announced it is pursuing a sale of the Riverboat Louis Armstrong. That riverboat initially served as Casino Aztar’s gambling riverboat on the Ohio River in Evansville. The boat, originally...
WTHI
Indiana 988 seeing "steady call volume" since its launch in July
INDIANA (WTHI) - An important resource for people across the Wabash Valley is seeing an increase in use. In 2020 the Suicide Hotline was changed to three simple numbers 988. Now, the crisis line helps anyone struggling with mental health, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide. Numbers from the substance...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
wbiw.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
cbs4indy.com
Rain returns to the Hoosier State on Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS – After a brief hiatus of just one day, rainy weather will return to Central Indiana Wednesday afternoon. An active weather pattern keeps ample rain chances in our future, and we’ll kick things off with a round of rain on Wednesday. The day will begin fairly quiet and mild however. Temps will begin at least 10 degrees above average in the 30-35 range and a partly sunny sky will greet us. Warming will be steady, but slow through the day as clouds increase. Rain will begin entering the state in the mid afternoon across Southwestern Indiana and continue to spread north over the next few hours. Most locations will see rain fall between the late afternoon or early evening through most of the night. Highs during the day will be in the mid 40s, but it’s likely that we continue warming overnight.
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Forecast includes heavy rain and possible snow accumulation
We're on borrowed time for dry weather today with an expected soggy finish to the day remaining on schedule. A strengthening storm system heading our way spreads widespread rain into central Indiana between now and 5 p.m. Though localized flooding and rumbles of thunder are anticipated before midnight, we're threading...
WISH-TV
Indiana’s egg producers struggle ‘to get birds back’ after avian flu
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High demand and low supply due to last year’s avian flu outbreak is causing egg prices to increase dramatically. A dozen eggs costs $4.19 in some places and as much as $7.49 depending on the brand. “I bake, so you have to use eggs when...
WISH-TV
Send us your pictures from the Blizzard of 1978
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Next week marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978. The once-in-a-generation blizzard dropped over 15 inches of snow in Indianapolis and set multiple records across many states. Storm Track 8 would like your photos and videos from the storm in Indiana to use on-air and...
Report finds habit costs Hoosier smokers $2.5M
(The Center Square) – The dangers of smoking cigarettes are well known, but a recent study by WalletHub determined how much the habit can cost people in Indiana and other states. According to the study, cost per smoker in Indiana is nearly $2.5 million. The website devoted to promoting...
A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis
The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the […] The post A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WANE-TV
Proposed study could eliminate Indiana’s income tax
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana were to start its tax code with a blank slate, what would result?. That was the thought behind Senate Bill 3, authored by State Senator Travis Holdman (R, Markle). “Nobody can remember when they studied this last,” Holdman told WANE 15 Thursday....
Nine Indiana wrestlers in national rankings
This week's SBLive national high school wrestling rankings have dropped and there are nine wrestlers from the state of Indiana who made the lists, including six from reigning state champion Crown Point. Here's a quick look at who made the cut: 106 pounds Brownsburg freshman Revin Dickman checks in ...
Times-Union Newspaper
Third Generation Of Jacksons Purchase Portion Of Ownership Of Construction Business
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
thehoosiernetwork.com
Teri Moren breaks record for most wins as Indiana women's basketball coach
Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren became the school’s all-time winningest coach on Wednesday night. Moren won her 189th game at IU, a 83-72 victory at No. 21 Illinois, and she did it in just her ninth season in Bloomington. With the win, she surpassed Jim Izard, who coached the program for 12 seasons.
