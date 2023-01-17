Read full article on original website
Related
NE Ga police blotter: Hartwell drug suspects ID’d, Gainesville robbery suspects arrested
We have this morning the names of the two people arrested in this week’s drug raids in Hart County: the Sheriff’s Office in Hartwell says 25 year-old Bryson Jordan and 21 year-old Alilse Scott were caught with forty pounds of pot; also firearms and thousands of dollars in cash. They’re facing marijuana trafficking charges.
2 charged with beating 52-year-old man to death days before Christmas in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly a month after a man was found beaten and bloodied in Gwinnett County, he has died and two people have been charged with his death. Officers say they were called to an assault at a home on Selman Drive in Duluth on Dec. 20. When they got there, they found Raul Diaz-Villalba, 52, unconscious with several cuts, bruises, a swollen face and wounds all over his head.
Police searching for mastermind in ‘murder for hire’ shooting of woman at Gwinnett car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A second man has been identified as a suspect in the shooting death of a woman at a Gwinnett County car dealership. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson has learned that Gwinnett County police are now searching for the man in what they believe was a murder-for-hire plot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported in White Co. barn fire
A quick response time from White County and Cleveland firefighters prevented a Saturday afternoon barn fire from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire was first reported around 12 p.m., and saw both White County Fire Service and Cleveland Fire dispatched to the scene near Hwy. 115 East. "Fire personnel’s swift...
WYFF4.com
Family and community come together as Oconee Co. road rage victim makes progress
TOCCOA, Ga. — The family of Georgia a woman is hoping for a miracle. After she was shot in the head during a road rage incident in the upstate. "I was just chill to the bone. I didn't know what to do or what to say," Heather Stevanus' grandfather, Lane Goss said.
ACCPD probes east side shooting
Athens-Clarke County Police investigate a shooting: a 24 year-old man sustained what police say were non life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Old Hull Road in Athens. There was no immediate word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 5:51PM, the Athens-Clarke...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: 6th traffic stop for no tag results in arrest and vehicle towed; shoplifting; entering autos and more mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 5 – 12, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Juvenile Complaint –...
Hall County inmate located after he walked away from work detail nearly a month ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County inmate who walked away from a work detail nearly a month ago was caught Friday. Deputies located 45-year-old Cedric Demitri Rogers of Flowery Branch and an abandoned house on Talley Lane just off Thompson Mill Road around 2:30 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Hall County inmate who escaped a work detail captured in Buford
A Hall County inmate who walked away from a work release detail on Dec. 22 is back in custody. On Friday, deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office located 45-year-old Cedric Demitri Rogers, of Flowery Branch, at an abandoned house on Talley Lane just off Thompson Mill Road. Rogers...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Amtrak train collides with car in fatality wreck in Buford
An Amtrak train collided with a passenger vehicle in downtown Buford at the Shadburn Ferry Road crossing after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 22. The train was headed northbound when it collided with a car leaving at least one person deceased according to an officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism
A 26-year-old protester camped out in a forest where Atlanta plans to build a public safety training center was killed by police this week after allegedly shooting and wounding a state trooper, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Jan. 18 fatal shooting happened near Intrenchment Creek Park in DeKalb County while the GBI […] The post Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
5 arrested in armed robbery during New Year’s Eve party in Hall County
Five people have been arrested after allegedly robbing a New Year’s Eve party in Hall County and making off with cash and jewels, officials announced Thursday.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: East Hightower Trail and Hwy 78 shut down due to overturned semi-truck
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 21, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department personnel responded to the scene of an overturned semi-truck on East Hightower Trail and Hwy 278 in South Walton County Saturday night. Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook that the road would be shut down for several hours.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: 4-wheeler stolen; DUI; harassment; juvenile fight and domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 5 – 12, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Prowler – W...
Hall County man arrested after slamming into concrete wall, deputy’s patrol car, authorities say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man was arrested after slamming into a Hall County Sheriff deputy’s patrol car on Monday. Hall County Sheriff officials said just after 3 p.m. Monday, a deputy saw 45-year-old Joey Patrick Dunagan driving erratically on Wild Smith Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
accesswdun.com
Two Decatur men arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop
Two suspects from Decatur were arrested over the weekend after they fled from an attempted traffic stop in a stolen vehicle on Atlanta Highway south of Gainesville. Nyquavious Kalmonte Jordan and Joe Jean Roquemore, both 18, were traveling northbound on Atlanta Highway at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in a Hyundai Elantra. According to a press release, they were driving about 20 mph over the speed limit.
WYFF4.com
FedEx truck veers off Anderson County road into field, leading to death of pony, witness says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on an Upstate road Thursday involving a FedEx truck led to the death of a pony, according to a nearby property owner. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at Good Hope Church Road and Gentry Road, near Starr in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
DeKalb police ask for help locating pair of missing sisters
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help to find a pair of missing sisters. The girls named DeAsiah, 14, and Nevaeh, 13, were last seen Thursday leaving their home along Greensbrooke Close following an argument with their mother. The girls are both about 5 feet 2 inches...
Details trickle out after deadly encounter at Atlanta training center site
Details surrounding the deadly encounter near the planned site of Atlanta’s public safety center continued to trickle ou...
Comments / 0