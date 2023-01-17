ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 charged with beating 52-year-old man to death days before Christmas in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly a month after a man was found beaten and bloodied in Gwinnett County, he has died and two people have been charged with his death. Officers say they were called to an assault at a home on Selman Drive in Duluth on Dec. 20. When they got there, they found Raul Diaz-Villalba, 52, unconscious with several cuts, bruises, a swollen face and wounds all over his head.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

No injuries reported in White Co. barn fire

A quick response time from White County and Cleveland firefighters prevented a Saturday afternoon barn fire from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire was first reported around 12 p.m., and saw both White County Fire Service and Cleveland Fire dispatched to the scene near Hwy. 115 East. "Fire personnel’s swift...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD probes east side shooting

Athens-Clarke County Police investigate a shooting: a 24 year-old man sustained what police say were non life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Old Hull Road in Athens. There was no immediate word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 5:51PM, the Athens-Clarke...
ATHENS, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Amtrak train collides with car in fatality wreck in Buford

An Amtrak train collided with a passenger vehicle in downtown Buford at the Shadburn Ferry Road crossing after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 22. The train was headed northbound when it collided with a car leaving at least one person deceased according to an officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
BUFORD, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism

A 26-year-old protester camped out in a forest where Atlanta plans to build a public safety training center was killed by police this week after allegedly shooting and wounding a state trooper, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Jan. 18 fatal shooting happened near Intrenchment Creek Park in DeKalb County while the GBI […] The post Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Two Decatur men arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop

Two suspects from Decatur were arrested over the weekend after they fled from an attempted traffic stop in a stolen vehicle on Atlanta Highway south of Gainesville. Nyquavious Kalmonte Jordan and Joe Jean Roquemore, both 18, were traveling northbound on Atlanta Highway at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in a Hyundai Elantra. According to a press release, they were driving about 20 mph over the speed limit.
GAINESVILLE, GA

