The Cody Basketball games vs. Natrona County are back on. In an email per Cody High School Activities Director Tony Hult “The basketball games between Natrona and Cody that were postponed last Friday due to road closures have been rescheduled. Cody will now host Natrona next Saturday, January 28th. The girls game will begin at 1:00 pm with the boys game to follow at 3:00 pm in Sweitzer Gym on the campus of Cody HS.”

CODY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO