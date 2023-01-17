St. Landry Parish teen killed in I-49 crash
OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) – A Washington teen is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish.
According to Troop I of the Louisiana State Police , Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash on I-49 around 9 p.m. Monday night in St. Landry Parish. The initial investigation showed an unlicensed driver operating a Toyota Camry was traveling south on I-49 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the Camry crashed into the rear of a Volvo 18-wheeler pulling a sugar cane trailer.One woman shot on Elementary Lane in Opelousas
Jaquanta T. Jason, 17 of Washington was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was wearing a seatbelt and sustained no injuries.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Jason for analysis. The driver of the 18-wheeler submitted a breath sample and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 0