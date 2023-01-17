ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, IN

Indiana State Police give social media shoutout to Gibson County

By Jana Garrett
 5 days ago

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police thanked Gibson County residents for their help with a wreck on January 16.

Ringle posted on January 16, “We would like to take a moment and thank several civilians that stopped and assisted at a crash this morning on US41 at SR68. The civilians helped two people out of a vehicle that was smoking and eventually caught fire. We always appreciate those that stop and help!”

Sgt. Ringle tells us everyone got out fine and there were no serious injuries.

