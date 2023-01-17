ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

andrews.edu

Shakespeare the Focus of Double Book Launch

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Andrews University Department of English hosted a double book launch for professors and Shakespeare scholars L. Monique Pittman and Vanessa I. Corredera. Students, faculty and staff came together to celebrate the two recent academic publications and hear from the authors about their work. <<< Read...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
andrews.edu

LMC Honors MLK Spotlight Recipients

Andrews University student Nicholas Gunn was a recipient of the Spirit of MLK Spotlight at the MLK Celebration and Community Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16. Nicholas also helped produce a video focusing on unity in southwestern Michigan communities, and the video was shared at the event. <<< Read the full...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
andrews.edu

Dowagiac SDA Church Service, Jan. 21

Andriana Randrianarivelo "Back to the Altar—Making a Place for God" Andriana Randrianarivelo, pastor, is the speaker at the Dowagiac Seventh-day Adventist Church on Sabbath, Jan. 21. The title of his sermon is “Back to the Altar—Making a Place for God.”. The Dowagiac Church is located at 410...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
andrews.edu

Death of Esther Della Goetzke

Esther Della (Zutz) Goetzke, 92, of Berrien Springs passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her home. She was born on April 22, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Clarence and Amelia (Molly) (Eger) Zutz. She attended Milwaukee Junior Academy and Milwaukee Public Schools and on Sept. 10, 1950, she married Lloyd Goetzke. They were married for 47 years when Lloyd passed away in July 1998.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI

