Esther Della (Zutz) Goetzke, 92, of Berrien Springs passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her home. She was born on April 22, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Clarence and Amelia (Molly) (Eger) Zutz. She attended Milwaukee Junior Academy and Milwaukee Public Schools and on Sept. 10, 1950, she married Lloyd Goetzke. They were married for 47 years when Lloyd passed away in July 1998.

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO