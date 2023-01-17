Read full article on original website
Related
andrews.edu
Shakespeare the Focus of Double Book Launch
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Andrews University Department of English hosted a double book launch for professors and Shakespeare scholars L. Monique Pittman and Vanessa I. Corredera. Students, faculty and staff came together to celebrate the two recent academic publications and hear from the authors about their work. <<< Read...
andrews.edu
LMC Honors MLK Spotlight Recipients
Andrews University student Nicholas Gunn was a recipient of the Spirit of MLK Spotlight at the MLK Celebration and Community Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16. Nicholas also helped produce a video focusing on unity in southwestern Michigan communities, and the video was shared at the event. <<< Read the full...
andrews.edu
Dowagiac SDA Church Service, Jan. 21
Andriana Randrianarivelo "Back to the Altar—Making a Place for God" Andriana Randrianarivelo, pastor, is the speaker at the Dowagiac Seventh-day Adventist Church on Sabbath, Jan. 21. The title of his sermon is “Back to the Altar—Making a Place for God.”. The Dowagiac Church is located at 410...
andrews.edu
Death of Esther Della Goetzke
Esther Della (Zutz) Goetzke, 92, of Berrien Springs passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her home. She was born on April 22, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Clarence and Amelia (Molly) (Eger) Zutz. She attended Milwaukee Junior Academy and Milwaukee Public Schools and on Sept. 10, 1950, she married Lloyd Goetzke. They were married for 47 years when Lloyd passed away in July 1998.
Comments / 0