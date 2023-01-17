ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL divisional playoff: 49ers open as slight favorite over Cowboys

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The 49ers will face the Cowboys in the postseason for the second consecutive season, but this time they’ll open as favorites at home instead of entering the game as underdogs like they did in last year’s wild card round.

BetMGM has the 49ers as four-point favorites after Dallas thumped the Buccaneers 31-14 in Tampa Bay to close wild card weekend.

Last year the Cowboys hosted the 49ers in the wild card round and entered the game as three-point favorites in a game San Francisco won 23-17.

This time the 49ers are rolling. They’ve won 11 in a row, including a 41-23 drubbing of the Seahawks in the first game of the wild card round.

Dallas, on the other hand, stumbled with an abysmal 26-6 loss to the Commanders to end the season. A couple weeks before that they blew a 17-point lead in an overtime loss to the Jaguars.

Don’t expect this line to fluctuate much. Teams are typically given three points for being at home, which means the 49ers are giving an additional point or so for being better than the Cowboys. Books are aiming to get action on both sides of a line, and in a matchup like 49ers-Cowboys where both teams won double-digit games, the line isn’t liable to see a ton of motion either way.

