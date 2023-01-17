Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Augusta Fire truck overturned in South Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta Fire Department truck overturned on its side on Saturday night in South Augusta. According to the Augusta Fire Department, the accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. when trucks “Tender 12″ and “Engine 12″ were heading to a first responder call on Neely Road.
carolinapanorama.com
Orangeburg County County sells land once planned for high school; development will be priority
Orangeburg County has sold property it previously swapped with Orangeburg County School District for potential use as a site for a new high school. County Council gave unanimous first reading by title only at its Jan. 17 meeting to sell about 95 acres of county-owned property near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard to Mixon Holdings LLC. The property is to be used for economic development.
WRDW-TV
One person dead after being hit by a car in Beech Island
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Aiken County on Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 9:00 PM on US One near Cherokee Drive in Aiken County. They say a Toyota car was...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County investigation of dead one-year-old is underway
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child. On Friday night, just after 9:30 p.m., Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on L and L Lane, just outside of downtown Aiken.
WIS-TV
Vehicle collision in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision in Lexington County after a deputy was taken to a nearby hospital. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred around 8: 20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road.
WIS-TV
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deputy from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was injured and hospitalized after a collision on Saturday night. According to officials, the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, at the intersection of North Pine Road and Farrow Road. Deputy Kameron Locklear was taken...
WRDW-TV
One person dead in Saluda County car accident
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident in Saluda County, South Carolina on Friday night. According to trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 10:00 p.m. on May Branch Road, near Main Road, about ten miles west of Saluda.
One person killed in Saluda County crash
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened Friday, January 20, on May Branch Road, near May Road, about 10 miles west of Saluda. The victim drove off the road, struck a mailbox, and then a ditch. The vehicle overturned. […]
WRDW-TV
Fatal motorcycle accident on River Watch Parkway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal motorcycle accident happened on River Watch Parkway. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 3:15 p.m. for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of River Watch Parkway, nearby Eisenhower Park. The...
wfxg.com
Fire truck rolls over in accident for the second time this week
(AUGUSTA, GA) - One firefighter has been treated and released from the hospital following an accidental rollover of a fire truck on Neely Road, which is off Old Waynesboro Road in South Richmond County. It's the second time this week that a fire truck has landed on its side. On Monday, firefighters were injured after an accident.
abccolumbia.com
Fire at Lexington home temporarily shuts access to neighborhood
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure. According to Police, a portion of Litchfield Lane was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday while fire crews worked to put out a structure fire. Officials tell us the location...
wach.com
One person dead after shooting in Richland County, authorities investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The incident occurred around 3:10 AM Sunday on the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive. RCSD says they arrived on site to find a victim outside with a gunshot wound. He...
WRDW-TV
One person dead following car accident in Barnwell County Friday Night
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle traffic accident in Barnwell County Friday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, Ford F150 pickup truck, and Ford F250 pickup truck, happened just after 8:30 p.m. Friday. The crash...
Columbia hopes to turn old buses into mobile food markets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
WIS-TV
RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that one person dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Authorities say deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive on Sunday, Jan. 22 around 3:10 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside...
Orangeburg elementary school among 20 statewide to receive grant for environmental project
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Brookdale Elementary School in Orangeburg received a $2,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) for their hydroponic gardening project. The school is one of 20 statewide who received the grant for various environmental projects. “We just wanted to extend the...
WRDW-TV
Here’s an update on rescuers who were hurt in firetruck wreck
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three firefighters were released from the hospital hours after their truck overturned along the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 20 from Washington Road, officials said Friday. Fire officials were unable to say whether Ladder Truck 501 was totaled in the wreck that was reported at 4:27 p.m....
WIS-TV
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
