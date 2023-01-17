Read full article on original website
Two suspects arrested in connection with 2009 cold case homicide
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested on January 11 in connection with a 14-year-old homicide cold case. Agents from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s State Bureau of […]
KSLTV
Utah troopers stop more than 3,500 vehicles for speeding in first 2 weeks of 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol said troopers stopped more than 10,000 vehicles in the state during the first two weeks of the new year. Among those 10,028 stops from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15, 3,567 were pulled over for speeding — 177 of which were traveling 100 mph, and 70 were considered reckless, which is 105 mph or higher.
KSLTV
Suspects in fatal Ogden shooting found hiding in motorhome
OGDEN, Utah — A woman was arrested, charged with obstruction of justice in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Ogden on Tuesday. According to a probable cause statement from Andrew Howard out of Ogden Police Department, Chelci Seber was arrested Wednesday when police investigated video surveillance of the suspect vehicle and found the car was registered under her name.
Nearly $350,000 in cash, jewelry stolen from Powderwood Drive condo in burglary
PARK CITY, Utah — An estimated $250,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry were stolen from a condo on Powderwood Drive yesterday. According to a shift report from the […]
ABC 4
Ogden man pleas guilty to striking and killing Erda jogger with car
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man who was accused of driving under the influence and killing a jogger in Erda in 2020 has pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Max Pagano, now 48, was originally charged with one count of automobile homicide, a second-degree...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek
A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
Man pleaded guilty to killing pregnant mother with car
The West Valley man who struck and killed a 24-year-old pregnant mother and critically injured her daughter last May, accepted a plea deal to plea guilty.
Several persons of interest in custody following fatal shooting at Ogden intersection
Several persons of interest have been taken into custody following a fatal shooting at an Ogden intersection on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to the Ogden Police Department.
KSLTV
Road rage crash on SB I-15 blocks four lanes of traffic, causes significant delays
SALT LAKE COUNTY — Two drivers involved in road rage caused a crash that blocked four lanes of traffic on southbound Interstate 15 at 8400 South. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash involved three cars and two had been involved in road rage prior to the incident.
KSLTV
Major road closure in Davis County starting Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It’s part of the West Davis Highway...
Man killed in Ogden intersection shooting
One person has died after a shooting at an Ogden intersection, according to authorities.
ABC 4
Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide
New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
hebervalleyradio.com
UDOT Reports Crash In Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Thursday, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 40 at milepost 30. This is located 9 miles south of Heber City. The latest real-time information is available on udottraffic.utah.gov or on the UDOT app.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
Fact-checking 7 statements by Sheriff Jared Rigby as he vies for state job
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is fighting back after reporting by FOX 13 News put an abrupt halt to his swearing-in ceremony for a powerful state position.
Gephardt Daily
Provo man jailed on suspicion of committing 8 felonies
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man is facing 14 charges, eight of them felonies, after Springville police say he was found in a stolen vehicle, reversed his vehicle as police were extracting him, backed into a police vehicle and was found with illegal drugs.
Avoid this weekend's massive traffic headache
Drivers looking to avoid a major traffic headache this weekend would be wise to stay away from Legacy Parkway in Davis County.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Utah doctor, three others charged for COVID-19 fraud scheme
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah doctor, as well as two of his employees and his neighbor, were charged federally for allegedly running a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination card scheme, destroying legitimate vaccine doses and administering saline shots to minors. Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., 58, as well as Kari...
Man arrested for allegedly strangling and threatening to kill girlfriend multiple times
A man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping and assault after allegedly strangling his girlfriend multiple times and refusing to let her leave the house in Sandy, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The Dogington Post
Dog Attack Left Murray Resident’s Dog Critically Injured
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Before relocating to North Carolina, Charlie Thronson was taking his dogs, Theo and Sweet Pea, for one more stroll in Murray Park. After his walk, Thronson says he was 50 yards away when the unthinkable occurred.
