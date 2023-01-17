ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Suspects in fatal Ogden shooting found hiding in motorhome

OGDEN, Utah — A woman was arrested, charged with obstruction of justice in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Ogden on Tuesday. According to a probable cause statement from Andrew Howard out of Ogden Police Department, Chelci Seber was arrested Wednesday when police investigated video surveillance of the suspect vehicle and found the car was registered under her name.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Ogden man pleas guilty to striking and killing Erda jogger with car

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man who was accused of driving under the influence and killing a jogger in Erda in 2020 has pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Max Pagano, now 48, was originally charged with one count of automobile homicide, a second-degree...
ERDA, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek

A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

Major road closure in Davis County starting Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It’s part of the West Davis Highway...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide

New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
TOOELE, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

UDOT Reports Crash In Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Thursday, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 40 at milepost 30. This is located 9 miles south of Heber City. The latest real-time information is available on udottraffic.utah.gov or on the UDOT app.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Provo man jailed on suspicion of committing 8 felonies

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man is facing 14 charges, eight of them felonies, after Springville police say he was found in a stolen vehicle, reversed his vehicle as police were extracting him, backed into a police vehicle and was found with illegal drugs.
PROVO, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Utah doctor, three others charged for COVID-19 fraud scheme

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah doctor, as well as two of his employees and his neighbor, were charged federally for allegedly running a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination card scheme, destroying legitimate vaccine doses and administering saline shots to minors. Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., 58, as well as Kari...
MIDVALE, UT
The Dogington Post

Dog Attack Left Murray Resident’s Dog Critically Injured

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Before relocating to North Carolina, Charlie Thronson was taking his dogs, Theo and Sweet Pea, for one more stroll in Murray Park. After his walk, Thronson says he was 50 yards away when the unthinkable occurred.
MURRAY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy