Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer Opening
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet train
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas Area
151 Coffee
DeSoto ISD Hosts Championship Parade Tomorrow
The DeSoto Independent School District is proud to celebrate its UIL-6A Division II State Championship DeSoto Eagles Football team. The team won the state dance over Austin Vandegrift in a convincing victory of 42-17 at AT&T Stadium last month. This UIL State championship victory was a capstone to an already...
Cedar Hill Graduate Focused on Making the World Better
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Jude Akpunku Jr. graduated from Cedar Hill High School and hasn’t stopped achieving major accomplishments over the past 12 years. Akpunku Jr., who is a Legislative Fellow in the House of Representatives, said his goal is to become the Mayor of Dallas. “I would love to...
Midlothian Hall of Honor Now Has Unified Home
After several years of being on separate campuses, the Midlothian Independent School District Athletics Hall of Honor now has a unified home. It can be seen in the new athletic offices at Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium. The facility upgrades at the stadium were part of the 2016 bond package for...
Cedar Hill Theatre Scholars Prepare For “Beauty and the Beast”
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Theatre Scholars involved in the upcoming production of “Beauty & The Beast” have learned the value of versatility. Many of the scholars have multiple roles and responsibilities associated with “Beauty & The Beast”, which will run from Thursday, January 26 through Saturday, January 28 at the CHHS Performing Arts Center. All three shows start at 7 p.m.
South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted Exhibit Opens
South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted, an exhibition commemorating the history of Fair Park/South Dallas and its community members, was unveiled Jan. 5 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Broadway Dallas organized the new exhibit to shed light on the evolution of Fair Park/South Dallas and the role played by racism in the neighborhood’s development. South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted is generously underwritten by The Addy Foundation.
St. Andrew Methodist Church Announces Prom Closet 2023
PLANO, TEXAS – January 20, 2023– St. Andrew Methodist Church announces online registration is now open for Prom Closet 2023, which is scheduled for a two-week period: Feb. 7-9, 11 and 13-18 in Smith Worship Center, at St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano, on the east side of the church at 1401 Mira Vista Blvd. Girls from ANYWHERE in need of a prom dress are invited to come select a dress and accessories – all at no cost.
Top-ranked Cedar Hill High School Senior Grateful for Early College Academy Experience
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Kennedy Board is the top-ranked scholar in the Cedar Hill High School Class of 2023, and she credits her experience at the campus’ Early College Academy (ECA) with her success. “A lot of what drove me toward being the top ranked scholar at Cedar Hill High...
DeSoto ISD to Host Feb. 4 District Choice Programs Showcase
DeSoto ISD is gearing up to host the Feb. 4, 2023, districtwide showcase set to take place from 9a to Noon at the DeSoto High School Academy Cafeteria located at 600 Eagle Drive in DeSoto. At this year’s event, which returns for the first time in more than four years,...
Clark-Patton Family Proud of Longhorn Roots
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Clark-Patton Family of Cedar Hill is proud of its three generations of Cedar Hill High School Graduates. In actuality, there’s one Dogie (Martin Clark – Class of 1942) and three Longhorns (Linda Clark Patton – Class of 1962), Jennifer Patton (Class of 1989) and Jay Patton (Class of 1992). Linda and Jay are current Cedar Hill citizens and Jennifer lives in Houston where she works in Pharmaceutical Sales.
National LEGO® Day Mini Camp At Westin Dallas Stonebriar
“Lego” to the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa: National LEGO® Day Mini Camp. LEGO® party by Bricks 4 Kidz, pizza and flatbread buffet, and showing of the Lego Movie!. FRISCO, Texas [Jan. 17, 2023] – Do you have a LEGO® lover in the family? Bring...
Asador Dallas to Host Valentine’s Day Dinner with Special Menu
Asador, the farm-to-fire restaurant located inside the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Dallas, is celebrating the season of love by hosting a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner on Tuesday, February 14th. Sweethearts can indulge and enjoy a special, Valentine’s Day menu, handcrafted by Chef Fernando Cardona. The Valentine’s Day dinner...
Ana Popovic at Arlington Music Hall Jan. 27
Internationally renowned guitarist Ana Popovic will perform at Arlington Music Hall on January 27. Described as “one helluva guitar player” by Bruce Springsteen, Ana Popovic has appeared on covers of Vintage Guitar and Guitar Player magazines. She’s topped the Billboard Charts numerous times and receives regular airplay on radio stations worldwide. A couple of her albums were named “Pick-Of-The-Week” by USA Today and given prominent airplay on NPR.
Black Cowboys Exhibition at African American Museum, Dallas
“Black Cowboys: An American Story” will open Jan. 22 at the African American Museum in Dallas. With more than 50 artifacts, photographs, documents and films, the exhibition explores the lives and work of the numerous Black men, women and children – enslaved and free – who labored on the ranches of Texas. Many participated in cattle drives before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century.
CITY OF CEDAR HILL – RFP #2023-611-01
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – TOURISM STRATEGIC PLANNING SERVICES. (RFP #2023-611-01) The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting Proposals for Tourism Strategic Planning Services. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (Central) on Friday, February 17, 2023. The Solicitation may also be downloaded from the City’s website at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/2367/Current-Bid-Opportunities.
CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – RFP #2023-410-01
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – — CITYWIDE MOWING AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE (RFP #2023-410-01) The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting Proposals for Mowing Services. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (Central) on Friday, January 27, 2023. The Solicitation may also be downloaded from the City’s website at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/2367/Current-Bid-Opportunities. Questions regarding the solicitation shall be directed (in writing) via email to Greg Pervis, Purchasing, at purchasing@cedarhilltx.com; the deadline for written questions is Friday, January 20, 2023 (Noon – CST).
Midlothian Community Development Corporation Board Notice
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 505.160 that on January 10, 2023 the Midlothian Community Development Corporation board of directors approved a project related to the creation or retention of primary jobs. The proposed project is an Economic Development Performance Agreement with Sid Tool Co.,...
Celebrate Valentine’s Day With AIDA
Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with one of the best love stories of all time: Elton John and Tim Rice’s AIDA. Lyric Stage is proud to celebrate Black History Month with this Tony Award®-winning musical. AIDA runs February 15-19 at The Majestic Theatre in downtown Dallas. Directed by...
Duncanville Crews Respond to Aerial Sewer Crossing Failure
Duncanville, TX – The Duncanville Public Works Department is currently undergoing clean-up, remediation, and disinfection of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) they located on January 16, 2023, in the City of Duncanville wastewater collection system. The overflow originated from an aerial crossing located on the south side of Harrington Park at Tenmile Creek and Stewart Branch.
City of Midlothian ORDINANCE 2023-01
ORDINANCE 2023-01 An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by amending and restating the regulations of Urban Village Planned Development District No. 115 (UVPD-115) as set forth in Section 2 of Ordinance No. 2018-56 relating to the use and development of Lot 3r, Block 37, Original Town of Midlothian, inclusive of all exhibits thereto; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.
Plano Resident Claims $1 Million Prize Weeks Before Ticket Expires
AUSTIN – A Plano resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $1 million for the drawing held on July 29, 2022, before the ticket was set to expire on Jan. 25. The ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #099, located at 1100 W. Park Blvd., in Plano. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
