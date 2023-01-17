ORDINANCE 2023-01 An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by amending and restating the regulations of Urban Village Planned Development District No. 115 (UVPD-115) as set forth in Section 2 of Ordinance No. 2018-56 relating to the use and development of Lot 3r, Block 37, Original Town of Midlothian, inclusive of all exhibits thereto; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.

