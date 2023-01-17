East Windsor looks to spend $400K on school HVAC design

Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

EAST WINDSOR — The town plans to appropriate $400,000 for design plans for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at three town schools in the hopes of improving air quality for students and staff.

A special town meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Town Hall to discuss and vote on the appropriation.

First Selectman Jason Bowsza said the town is hoping to qualify for the second round of state funding to install the systems.