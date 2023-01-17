Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Ohio death row inmate resentenced, could get parole
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prison inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row in the murder of a convenience store clerk has been resentenced to a term that could allow his release on parole. Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook vacated Gregory Esparza's death sentence and...
hometownstations.com
This mild winter has been a plus for the Ohio Department of Transportation
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Snow plows have been largely collecting dust this winter, and our Nathan Kitchens looks at how the mild winter is impacting highway department crews. Chances are you may have encountered more work zones than normal on Ohio roads this winter due to the mild weather and lack of snow.
hometownstations.com
Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted by Ronald...
hometownstations.com
Sanders' Latinx ban wades into community's generational rift
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — One of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' first acts as Arkansas governor was to ban most state agencies from using the gender-neutral term Latinx, tapping into a debate that's divided Hispanics along generational lines. Sanders called the word “culturally insensitive” in an order that's prompted complaints...
