Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UConn Plans Human Rights Summit for October 2023Connecticut by the NumbersStorrs, CT
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Thursday night news update
Amanda Callahan has a look at your Thursday morning news headlines. In this update, we are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the 7th Annual Red Sox Winter Weekend, there were major delays on the Mass Pike Wednesday for those traveling eastbound through the Ludlow area, and former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Thursday afternoon news update
Amanda Callahan has a look at your Thursday morning news headlines. In this update, we are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the 7th Annual Red Sox Winter Weekend, there were major delays on the Mass Pike Wednesday for those traveling eastbound through the Ludlow area, and former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Car struck by gunfire on Orange St. in Springfield
Springfield police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Forest Park neighborhood.
whdh.com
Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
New surveillance photos of missing Brookfield woman released
BROOKFIELD, Mass — The Worcester County District Attorney’s office has released new surveillance photos of a Brookfield woman who has not been seen in over a week. Britanny Tee was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s house on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and was reported missing three days later. Friends say a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying the police.
westernmassnews.com
8 people displaced following fire on College Street in Springfield
Grandson of late South African President Nelson Mandela speaks at UMass Amherst. UMass Amherst held a community brunch Tuesday honoring the ‘National Day of Racial Healing,’ which comes a day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has...
One shot on Mattoon Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to Mattoon Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police seek suspect in recent thefts
Campbell Keenan, 12, of Southampton reeled in a great white shark while on vacation in Florida. A man has been arrested after reports came in of someone discharging a firearm at a 15-year-old. Extended search continues for missing Brookfield woman. Updated: 21 hours ago. The expanded search for a missing...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closed, delayed Friday for winter storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing or delayed Friday due the wintry mix.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Rocky’s donation, Bobs Stores coming to Holyoke, and barn raising
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Northampton. A local family-owned business in Springfield helped raise over $16,000 for local animal shelters. Rocky’s Ace Hardware helped raise $2,073 for the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield. A donation presentation took place just...
Byron Salgado-Melendez charged in connection with Jorge Meeswee Calderon death
A Springfield man was arraigned on charges in connection with the fatal January hit-and-run that killed a 22-year-old bicyclist in Holyoke. In Holyoke District Court Wednesday, Byron Salgado-Melendez, of Springfield, pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the hit-and-run that killed Jorge Meeswee Calderon, of Lawrence. Salgado-Melendez faces two...
Building fire in Springfield displaces 8 residents
An early morning fire at 240-242 College St. in Springfield has left eight residents unable to return home. The fire occurred around 3:38 a.m. and the fire started on the third-floor rear porch of the building, according to a spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department. Captain Drew Piemonte of the...
2-car accident on Sumner Avenue in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Sumner Avenue for a two-car motor vehicle accident on Monday.
westernmassnews.com
Family of deadly West Springfield shooting victim speaks out
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at a West Springfield gas station was arraigned in court on Tuesday and now, the family of the victim is speaking out. The shooting on Monday claimed the life of Akeem Anderson and now, his mother-in-law, Sabrina Ward, is speaking...
westernmassnews.com
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 3 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
2-car accident causes traffic on Allen Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police and Fire Departments were called to a two-car crash on Allen Street Tuesday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police investigating shootings on Mattoon Street, Union Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following separate shootings Monday in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street around 11 a.m. Monday for a reported gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim, who...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run appears in court
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect has now been caught following a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened in the city a couple weeks ago. Western Mass News was in the courtroom when 27-year-old Byron Salgado-Melendez of Springfield faced a judge in Holyoke District Court on Wednesday. He entered a not guilty plea and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death and a crosswalk violation.
nbcboston.com
Man Accused of Kidnapping Woman in Springfield, Mass. Arrested on I-91 in Conn.
Connecticut State Police said a man that's accused of kidnapping a woman in Springfield, Massachusetts, was found and arrested on Interstate 91 in Hartford Monday night. Authorities said the alleged kidnapping happened at about 8 p.m. Springfield officers gave a description of the suspect vehicle, which was a gold Chevy...
Comments / 0