Amanda Callahan has a look at your Thursday morning news headlines. In this update, we are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the 7th Annual Red Sox Winter Weekend, there were major delays on the Mass Pike Wednesday for those traveling eastbound through the Ludlow area, and former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO