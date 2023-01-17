ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Thursday night news update

Amanda Callahan has a look at your Thursday morning news headlines. In this update, we are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the 7th Annual Red Sox Winter Weekend, there were major delays on the Mass Pike Wednesday for those traveling eastbound through the Ludlow area, and former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thursday afternoon news update

Amanda Callahan has a look at your Thursday morning news headlines. In this update, we are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the 7th Annual Red Sox Winter Weekend, there were major delays on the Mass Pike Wednesday for those traveling eastbound through the Ludlow area, and former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
BROOKFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New surveillance photos of missing Brookfield woman released

BROOKFIELD, Mass — The Worcester County District Attorney’s office has released new surveillance photos of a Brookfield woman who has not been seen in over a week. Britanny Tee was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s house on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and was reported missing three days later. Friends say a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying the police.
BROOKFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

8 people displaced following fire on College Street in Springfield

Grandson of late South African President Nelson Mandela speaks at UMass Amherst. UMass Amherst held a community brunch Tuesday honoring the ‘National Day of Racial Healing,’ which comes a day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police seek suspect in recent thefts

Campbell Keenan, 12, of Southampton reeled in a great white shark while on vacation in Florida. A man has been arrested after reports came in of someone discharging a firearm at a 15-year-old. Extended search continues for missing Brookfield woman. Updated: 21 hours ago. The expanded search for a missing...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Rocky’s donation, Bobs Stores coming to Holyoke, and barn raising

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Northampton. A local family-owned business in Springfield helped raise over $16,000 for local animal shelters. Rocky’s Ace Hardware helped raise $2,073 for the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield. A donation presentation took place just...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Building fire in Springfield displaces 8 residents

An early morning fire at 240-242 College St. in Springfield has left eight residents unable to return home. The fire occurred around 3:38 a.m. and the fire started on the third-floor rear porch of the building, according to a spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department. Captain Drew Piemonte of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Family of deadly West Springfield shooting victim speaks out

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at a West Springfield gas station was arraigned in court on Tuesday and now, the family of the victim is speaking out. The shooting on Monday claimed the life of Akeem Anderson and now, his mother-in-law, Sabrina Ward, is speaking...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield

This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 3 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating shootings on Mattoon Street, Union Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following separate shootings Monday in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street around 11 a.m. Monday for a reported gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim, who...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run appears in court

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect has now been caught following a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened in the city a couple weeks ago. Western Mass News was in the courtroom when 27-year-old Byron Salgado-Melendez of Springfield faced a judge in Holyoke District Court on Wednesday. He entered a not guilty plea and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death and a crosswalk violation.
HOLYOKE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy