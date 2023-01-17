ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

Berkeley Electric lineman assist in Georgia tornado recovery

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubkWw_0kHY1kXC00

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More than a dozen linemen with Berkeley Electric Cooperative were deployed to Georgia to assist in disaster recovery efforts.

The 14 linemen departed to Covington, Georgia on Friday to help Snapping Shoals EMC after suffering damage to their system following severe storms and tornadoes that moved through the state last week.

SC Red Cross volunteers to help in Georgia tornado recovery

“The crews primarily worked on pole replacements after it was initially anticipated there were over 100 broken poles. After a few assessments, there were more poles broken than they thought, with the count exceeding 200,” said a Berkeley Electric spokesperson.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNond_0kHY1kXC00
    Photo courtesy: Berkeley Electric Cooperative
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xhuvx_0kHY1kXC00
    Photo courtesy: Berkeley Electric Cooperative
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YraJj_0kHY1kXC00
    Photo courtesy: Berkeley Electric Cooperative
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afOYC_0kHY1kXC00
    Photo courtesy: Berkeley Electric Cooperative

Line Foreman Jake Lawrence said that officials believe the tornadoes that damaged their system were a mile wide and may have caused more damage than a hurricane.

Crews were prepared for a 7-day trip but returned over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

