Berkeley Electric lineman assist in Georgia tornado recovery

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More than a dozen linemen with Berkeley Electric Cooperative were deployed to Georgia to assist in disaster recovery efforts.

The 14 linemen departed to Covington, Georgia on Friday to help Snapping Shoals EMC after suffering damage to their system following severe storms and tornadoes that moved through the state last week.

“The crews primarily worked on pole replacements after it was initially anticipated there were over 100 broken poles. After a few assessments, there were more poles broken than they thought, with the count exceeding 200,” said a Berkeley Electric spokesperson.

Photo courtesy: Berkeley Electric Cooperative

Photo courtesy: Berkeley Electric Cooperative

Photo courtesy: Berkeley Electric Cooperative

Photo courtesy: Berkeley Electric Cooperative

Line Foreman Jake Lawrence said that officials believe the tornadoes that damaged their system were a mile wide and may have caused more damage than a hurricane.

Crews were prepared for a 7-day trip but returned over the weekend.

