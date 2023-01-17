ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi and QB coach Shane Day after playoff collapse

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Well, the Los Angeles Chargers didn't fire head coach Brandon Staley. But they did move on from two key members of the team's offensive staff. The team announced it parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day just days after the Chargers' epic wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This was the most likely outcome if the Chargers decided against moving on from Staley. Despite making the playoffs, the Chargers' offense somehow got worse during Lombardi's second year with the team. Justin Herbert's production also declined – his yards per attempt, yards per completion and yards per game all dropped during his second year. Now, some of that could be because of a rib injury Herbert suffered earlier in the year or the various injuries to the Chargers' offensive line and receiving corps, but nothing could be remedied after the Chargers were outscored 31-3 in the second half to fall to the Jaguars.

Many might be surprised that Staley wasn't fired alongside his offensive staff after a season of questionable decisions – none greater than Staley's decision to keep his starters in a meaningless Week 18 game that ended with receiver Mike Williams suffering a back injury that kept him out of the wild-card game. But perhaps the words of Herbert and other Chargers locker room leaders who vouched for their coach following the loss. Or the Chargers' defense allowing just 11 points per game during a four-game winning streak that ended with Los Angeles making the playoffs for the first time in Staley's career and for the first time since 2018.

In any event, Staley will stick around for at least another season, while the Chargers will begin its search for a new offensive coordinator.

