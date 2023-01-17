Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wach.com
One person dead after shooting in Richland County, authorities investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The incident occurred around 3:10 AM Sunday on the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive. RCSD says they arrived on site to find a victim outside with a gunshot wound. He...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9. The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. If you have information about...
WIS-TV
RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested after shooting at two deputies Friday morning in Columbia. At around 9:30 a.m., deputies served an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais St. Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were there with the landlord and attempted to make contact. No one answered.
qcnews.com
Gastonia Wells Fargo Bank robbed Friday afternoon
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Friday afternoon, and Gastonia Police say they’re looking for a possible suspect. Gastonia Police say the bank robbery occurred at 2:30 p.m. Friday at South New Hope Road and Garrison Boulevard. Authorities say a...
Suspect in custody following SWAT situation in York County, sheriff’s office says
FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department has a suspect in custody following a barricade situation in Fort Mill on Saturday. According to a tweet from the York County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday night, the York County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team assisted the Fort Mill Police Department with a barricaded suspect call on Morgan St.
cn2.com
Sheriff’s Office Seize Firearms, Cash and Over 646 Grams of Drugs
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “Drugs, money, guns, and people willing to go to great lengths to further their criminal intentions,” ” that’s what Sheriff Barry Faile is said today concerning a double shooting. And, at the center of it, a large amount of drugs.
Person found shot, seriously hurt at southwest Charlotte intersection, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after being found with a gunshot wound in southwest Charlotte Saturday morning, according to MEDIC. Paramedics said they responded to the intersection of South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road just past 8 a.m. They treated one person for a gunshot wound...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Lancaster Officials Tour Coastal Prison, Ground Broken on Clover High School Renovations
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County Officials visited Horry County Detention Center in an effort to find design inspiration for their new prison project. Also, Clover School District officially starting renovations for Clover High School’s new car line, a new commons center, improvements for the cafeteria, and a new athletic facility.
cn2.com
Queen of Hearts Gala
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – The annual Queen of Hearts Gala put on by The Heart 2 Heart Foundation is set for Saturday, January 28th at The Gathering Place behind the Kounter restaurant! 11 Years strong, the event puts a focus on women, their heart health and having a fabulous time – all while fundraising for a great cause. Watch Laurabree’s sit-down interview with Heart 2 Heart Founder, Sheila Caldwell.
qcnews.com
Man arrested after fleeing officers, hitting several cars
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a wanted man who hit several vehicles while trying to flee a traffic stop Wednesday. Central Division officers tried to stop 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson of Cleveland County. Robertson had outstanding warrants on him, including felony assault on law enforcement.
Several cadets at SC Youth Challenge Academy taken to hospital after incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several cadets at the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy were taken to the hospital after an incident Tuesday evening. Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Adjutant General of the South Carolina National Guard, gave a brief statement hours after the incident, saying the incident was "under control."
cn2.com
Parents Plea for Tougher Fentanyl Penalties
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Several bills have been introduced in South Carolina, both in the Senate and House when it comes to Fentanyl. On Thursday of this week a South Carolina Senate Committee pushed through a Fentanyl Induced Homicide bill as well as a Fentanyl Trafficking Bill.
cn2.com
Trafficking Bill Effort for Fentanyl Statute in SC
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Even though the effort to hold those accountable for trafficking Fentanyl in South Carolina continues to hit some roadblocks the York County Solicitor’s Office say they aren’t giving up and are now working with area lawmakers to pass legislation. This past...
qcnews.com
Suspect accused of murder in Lancaster captured in York County, deputies say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of shooting and killing a 53-year-old man on a property in Lancaster earlier this month was arrested in York County Sunday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Corey Deonta Baker, Jr., 24, was located Sunday evening...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
coladaily.com
Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel
A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their phone calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
cn2.com
Mooresville Native Takes Lead Seat in City of York
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The New City Manager in York has been on the job for only two weeks and already he is hitting the ground running. Dalton Pierce is from Mooresville, North Carolina – played football at Catawba College in North Carolina and during his sophomore year in college he decided he wanted to do pursue a degree in town management.
Minivan hits moped from behind, killing driver in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A person riding a moped was killed in a collision with a minivan Tuesday night in York County, troopers said. The moped and a 2015 Honda Odyssey minivan were going north on South Anderson Road near Neely Store Road in Rock Hill at about 6:40 p.m. when the minivan struck the 2022 moped from behind, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 19th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, January 19th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
cn2.com
YC Coroner Identifies Moped Driver in Deadly Rock Hill Collision
YORK COUNTY, (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified Michael Sebastian Rice, 32, as the driver of the moped who was killed in a deadly collision last night, Tuesday, January 17. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the 2022 moped and the 2015 Honda Odyssey Minivan were...
